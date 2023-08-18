CLOVIS — The woman who shot and killed an alleged burglar at her home on Aug. 4 told police she believed the man was “her ex, Javier Jimenez,” according to police.
The information was provided in a police incident report, released following an Inspection of Public Records Act request filed by the News.
Police said they found Jimenez in a pool of coagulated blood with no pulse after responding to a 911 call in which the woman who lived at 700 Dawn Loop had reported a burglary in progress.
The incident report showed Jimenez had been shot “near his mid right back.” District Attorney Quentin Ray said authorities are waiting on an autopsy “to establish where he was shot. It’s unclear if he was shot in the chest and exit wound out back or vice versa.”
Court records show Jimenez, 39, had been accused of trespassing on the property multiple times, most recently in May 2022.
The woman was detained and questioned by police, but no charges were immediately filed. Police said they were awaiting preliminary autopsy results before deciding whether criminal charges would be filed.