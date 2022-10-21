By Tim Matthes
Silver City Daily Press
SILVER CITY — I don’t know about other people, but I’ll be overjoyed when we actually get to the November election, so I won’t have to be pestered with candidates’ attack ads and other relentless TV campaigning. I expect most people have long since decided who they’ll vote for, and won’t be swayed by the black-and-white, grainy and slightly out of focus ads that try to convince us that a candidate is not only totally unworthy of being elected to public office, but actually the personification of evil. With so many unqualified people seeming to be running for office around the country, resorting to this type of ad seems unnecessary.
The problem with my desire to get beyond the November 2022 election is, of course, that those seeking office in the November 2024 grand presidential spectacle will start to flood us with political propaganda almost immediately, and it will last for the whole two years. Will Biden run again? How about Trump? The TV news talking heads will be out in force, and political operatives, armed with seemingly unlimited money, will bring down even more political advertising on our heads.
There is a solution to this nonstop electoral campaigning, of course. We could emulate Great Britain, which limits campaign funds to those provided by the government, and limits the duration of political campaigns to something like 60 days. And they prohibit politicians advertising on TV.
They’ve figured out, it seems, that it’s possible to learn most everything you need to know about political candidates in a pretty short time. That approach would be a blessing for us, but is totally unlikely to happen because it would deprive TV networks of significant amounts of income and disenfranchise the pollsters, consultants and others who rely on nonstop political campaigning and vast funds of money available to support it.
We’re doomed, I think, to be permanently bombarded by political ads, and the best we’ll be able to do is use the mute button and/or record everything we like to watch, so we can scroll past the ads.
What we drastically need is campaign finance reform, preferably public funding, so all candidates operate on equal footing and, more importantly, don’t have to sell their soul to prospective donors in order to win an election. We could also use an injection of truth and fact-checking into the election process.
I would love it, for instance, if the presidential debates, both during primary and general elections, included fact checkers on stage who would be able to spring into action anytime a candidate challenged the veracity of something said by an opponent. Journalists who wouldn’t let candidates skate around direct answers to questions would also be useful, although I don’t know where we’d find them, unless we borrow some from the British Broadcasting Corporation. Those worthies are actually willing to press for the truth and are adept at skewering politicians who blow smoke at them.
Tim Matthes has been a reporter for the Silver City Enterprise and Grant County Beat and the author of two columns, “Geezer On a Bike” and “Fitness Fanatic.” The views expressed in this column are those of the author.