As the extractive industries and energy development have become more politically charged, one organization is working to ensure the concerns of the fossil fuel producers and the workers they employ are heard.
“Anywhere there is the influence of the American energy worker, we are there to work on the conversation the best we can,” said Larry Behrens, western Regional director for Power the Future.
Based in Virginia, Power the Future is an issue advocacy organization that seeks to influence the narrative on the debates over regulation and energy development, while debunking what it considers the demonization of the industry, and pointing out what it believes are the consequences of an over-reliance on green energy.
“We share facts, we work with media, we work with policy holders to bring light to energy issues at the state level, the national level, and if I am being honest, increasingly at the international level,” Behrens said.
In recent years Power the Future and its spokespeople have sought to accomplish this through a consistent online presence with its website and social media channels.
They have compiled data to highlight the contributions of the oil, coal and natural gas industries and push back against what it sees as heavy government regulation and the vilification of the fossil fuel and extractive industries.
The message has been amplified through appearances on Fox News and other media as well as opinion pieces in print and web-based media.
Power the Future also tries to highlight the contributions the extractive and fossil fuels industries make — to state and local economies and a steady energy supply — as well as the workers who make a living in those sectors.
“I would like to think we are a voice that is appreciated by those who are, you know, sustaining New Mexico. I am talking about the oil, natural gas and coal workers in our state,” Behrens said.
According to its website, Power the Future is financed through donations from private citizens and not corporations or businesses. However the group does not have to legally disclose the names of its donors to the public.
Power the Future was founded in 2018 by Daniel Turner. Turner, the group's executive director, had worked in government as well as on a number of Republican political campaigns and for several conservative nonprofit groups.
Behrens said Turner was inspired to launch the organization during the debate over construction of the controversial Key Stone XL Pipeline, where Turner felt national environmental groups opposed to the pipeline were overshadowing the voices of the people who worked on those projects, the energy industry and the communities that would benefit from the jobs and tax revenue pipeline proponents said the project would have created.
“So we looked at that paradigm that seemed to happen in the media an awful lot and said, how can we change that,” Behrens said.
On the group's website there are posts that decry the Green New Deal, a document crafted by some progressive members of Congress that seeks to eventually transition the nation away from a fossil fuel economy to one that relies on green energy.
Other posts criticize subsidies for electric cars, and claim that an over reliance on renewables and stringent regulations of the oil and gas industry could lead to spikes in energy prices and rolling blackouts.
“There is a war on dependable energy,” he said.
Power the Future on its website blames what it sees as burdensome environmental regulations for everything from high gas prices to the prospect of resource scarcity.
And in its messaging it paints the renewable energy industry as out of touch, ineffective and politically driven, and the move toward it as something that will have consequences for consumers and energy workers.
In addition to it emphasis on national issues, Power the Future also seeks to weigh in on energy debates within individual states with either large natural resource reserves or tough regulations placed on energy development.
New Mexico is one of those states, a microcosm of all the debates and issues related to energy.
According to the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, the Land of Enchantment is the second largest oil producing state, trailing only neighboring Texas, and is seventh in natural gas production.
The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions reported in December 2021 New Mexico produced nearly 1.4 million barrels of crude oil a day, an amount equivalent to 11.8% of all crude oil in the United States, and also produced 5.8% of the country's natural gas.
For the state that capacity has been a valuable source of jobs and government revenue.
According to the Department of Workforce Solutions in 2020, those in the oil and gas extraction industries earned an average weekly salary of $2,233 a week. For those in industries that support mining it was $1,361 a week.
That is more than twice the statewide weekly average salary in New Mexico of $968 in all other industries.
New Mexico's vast stretches of public lands have also been a draw for the extractive industry.
But like so many other states and countries, New Mexico has sought to move toward getting more electricity and energy from renewable sources, including wind and solar.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration in 2021, renewables provided the largest share of electricity generated in the state, about 37%, more than double the amount provided in 2017.
The transition is aided by the state's steady supply of sunshine, wind and geothermal potential, along with government spending and regulation.
One of those moves toward renewable energy is the plan to shutter coal-fired power plants. One of those is the San Juan Generating Station located between Farmington and Shiprock.
The plant was slated to go offline in this summer, as part of the Energy Transition Act. That deadline though was pushed back.
The Energy Transition Act was signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2019. It seeks to move New Mexico toward having 100% of its electricity generation come from carbon-free sources.
Lujan Grisham and proponents of the act say it is an ambitious plan that will reduce the state's carbon footprint and make it a leader in the arena of renewable energy.
Behrens though says it is a move that will lead to higher energy prices and retire a plant that for decades has been a dependable source of affordable electricity for many New Mexicans. And he said it will mean the loss of jobs.
“These are good jobs, these are people who live on the land where they work, so they take care of the land and yet they are under assault,” Behrens said.
According to the fiscal impact statement attached to the Energy Transition Act, the legislation creates state funds for job retraining and to address other negative impacts of coal power plant closures.
Behrens said the situation is a clear example of what his group is attempting to highlight.
“It's those workers we stand up for because they are political footballs to Santa Fe. They are not seen as people, they are not seen as someone providing a critical service,” he said.
Power the Future has criticized rules meant to curb emissions and limit the output of carbon as something enforced by government on people.
Those include the state Environmental Improvement Board's vote in May to adopt California's Clean Car Rule on stricter emission standards for New Mexico.
According to a press release from the New Mexico Environment Department, the rule will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and smog from new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs beginning in model year 2026.
The release states the rule will eliminate 130,000 tons of greenhouse gases and 1,700 tons of ozone pollution by 2050.
Other states have also adopted the rule. Up until last year, state law did not allow New Mexico to adopt emission standards that are more stringent than those set by the federal government.
Behrens portrays the rule as what he describes as, “a larger attack on the way of life of New Mexicans.”
“What we see is another state making rules for New Mexico, which may not fit New Mexico,” he said.
He argues that standards should be driven not by government, but by the industries that must abide by them and human behavior.
Behrens also says the rule was enacted not by elected lawmakers, but by the Environmental Improvement Board, an unelected body.
Should the standards be adopted at all, it's a decision, Behrens said, that should be made by the Legislature.
Power the Future does not offer on its website a definitive, clear position on climate change, but Behrens argues the industry can police itself when it comes to environmental standards and has the motivation to do so.
“They live in New Mexico, they work in New Mexico, their children go to school in New Mexico, so they are heavily invested in the future of New Mexico,” he said.
Private industry through voluntary actions and advances in technology should be the driving force on solutions related to climate change, not government acts, he said.
However, Behrens said he believes that government can play a role in preserving the environment, as long as it does so in partnership with industry rather than imposing rules that burden it.
“There is an opportunity that the state often overlooks of reaching out to these workers, these men and women who do the job and say, 'you know what? We share this common goal, what would be the best way to go about it,'” he said.
