SILVER CITY — The Wilderness Ranger District of the Gila National Forest plans to implement multiple prescribed burns throughout May, as permitted by weather, fuels conditions and staffing.
The district plans to conduct three prescribe fire projects starting as early as May 1. The projects include:
• The 100-acre Rendezvous Prescribed Fire project adjacent to Sapillo Campground and the Gattons Park neighborhood.
• The 165-acre Heifer Prescribed Fire project, also located adjacent to Gattons Park.
• The 1,000-acre Gravel Prescribed Fire unit located off the Lincoln Canyon Road (USFS Road 4079-T).
“These prescribed burns are scheduled to occur any time when conditions are conducive to burning during the month of May,” said Wilderness District Ranger Henry Provencio. “The objective is to restore fire back to the landscape within fire-adapted ecosystems, utilize fire to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to private property and within the wildland-urban interface.”
The project areas will be signed and posted for public awareness during prescribed fire activities.