SILVER CITY — A recent letter to the editor, written in defense of U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, posited that if Republicans got control of our government, gas prices would go back to the $2 a gallon level that existed under the Trump administration, rather than the Biden cost of $4.
Putting aside the fact that most everyone, excluding the author of the letter, knows that presidents have no control over the price or production levels of oil, I thought it would be interesting to look at the price of gas during different administrations.
I Googled the subject and, lo and behold, just such an article came up. It offered statistics going back to President Carter, based on data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. It turns out that President Clinton presided over the lowest gas costs, with average prices of $2.06 and $2.04 during his two terms in office. Reagan, who deregulated the oil and gas industry, was next in line with gas prices averaging $2.40 and $2.25 in his two terms.
The average price under George H.W. Bush was $3.38, 20 cents less than under Jimmy Carter. George W. Bush presided over a then-record high of $4.14 per gallon — a record eclipsed this year under Biden at $5.37.
Over the span of this study, the price of a gallon of gas under Democrats averaged $2.96, versus $2.84 during Republican administrations. Trump came in at $2.73 and Biden $3.10.
While these numbers are interesting, oil is a global commodity and the price is set by the market, not the policies of our presidents. Oil and gas prices have frequently been driven by what’s going on in our world, not who's in the Oval Office. COVID is a perfect example. People quit driving and we had a mini-recession, further lowering demand for gasoline. Both Trump and Biden benefited from that, but now gas prices under Biden have risen — recovery from the COVID recession and the Russia-Ukraine war, with attendant oil supply disruptions, are behind increasing prices.
In 2020, Russia and Saudi Arabia had an oil price war which reduced crude oil prices by 65%. China and India both have expanding economies which are demanding more oil. There also was a 7% decrease in global oil production during the 1979 revolution in Iran, and OPEC embargoed the U.S. at another point. Although Republicans tend to be more friendly to the oil and gas industry than the Democrats, the fact is there's little our elected officials can do to control production. Currently, for instance, you’d think that the elevated prices would goad oil producers to reopen closed refinery capacity, or explore, drill and produce more oil.
But that’s not the case. Leases are going unused, because the industry is focused on dividends for stockholders, and the cost of expanding operations, while beneficial in the long run, would decrease those profits in the short term. In sum, independent investment decisions rule, not presidents. Writing this column has reminded me that I need to contact President Biden to complain about the exorbitant price of chicken. It was way cheaper under Dwight Eisenhower.
Tim Matthes has been a reporter for the Silver City Enterprise and Grant County Beat and the author of two columns, “Geezer On a Bike” and “Fitness Fanatic.” The views expressed in this column are those of the author.