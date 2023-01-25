SANTA ROSA — If you like kids and ecology, and don’t mind getting your shoes muddy and forking out a few bucks here and there for insect repellent, the Blue Hole Ciénega Project may have a job for you.
The project, which is supported by a $25,000 grant awarded late last summer, is looking to hire two conservation/education specialist assistants to assist with a six-week afterschool camp for kids. The effort is being led by Estela Thompson, who serves on the board of the Guadalupe Community Development Corporation and was one of the key organizers of last year’s Pecos Sunflower Festival. She also is an education specialist for Santa Rosa’s school district.
Thompson said these are new positions for the community, and other responsibilities include assisting with the spring and fall eco projects and helping to organize the 2023 Pecos Sunflower Festival.
For more information, email blueholecienega@gmail.com.