LAS VEGAS — This year, as people enjoyed a day off work for Memorial Day, messages flooded the Internet, TV and radio reminding everyone of the meaning behind the holiday: remembering the men and women who gave up their lives to protect our freedom, and to protect the way of life we all enjoy. It’s a beautiful, heartbreaking message. Countless individuals have laid down their lives to protect “The American Dream,” an idea that we are the greatest country in the world, where anything is possible.
But this year, the day of remembrance struck us a little differently. It was impossible to go through the day without thinking about the 19 children and two adults who lost their lives in the senseless school shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Events like that should shock and horrify us beyond belief. Losing 21 innocent lives like that, in a place that should be a safe haven for everyone, should sicken us more than anything. But it doesn’t impact us the way it should. Not anymore. It happens too frequently, in too many communities across the United States. This wasn’t even the first high-profile shooting of the month of May. Not even two weeks earlier, a man carried out a targeted attack on a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.
The worst part is that the victims in these mass shootings aren’t even mourned the way they should be. They should be the focus for everyone, at least for a while. They never do anything wrong, and their lives are stripped away because someone with a gun decides to shoot them for no reason.
But inevitably, every time, these events become political theater, just like everything else in this country that is supposed to be the “greatest place on Earth.” Not even an hour after the boys and girls in Uvalde had their lives tragically cut short, people on both sides of the political battleground began using it as their latest talking point. Democrats pleaded with Republicans for gun control measures, while Republicans pleaded for increased security measures at schools and armed teachers. Neither side listened to the other, as is always the case. Half the country sides with the Democratic viewpoint, and the other half of the country sides with the Republican viewpoint. This debate was happening, instantly, all over the country. And the names of the victims in the shooting they were passionately debating weren’t even confirmed yet. For the politicians, it wasn’t about this shooting. It was about furthering their own viewpoints and trying to get people on their side.
Is that all this country is about anymore? Both parties announce their hardline stances on every possible topic and hope enough people line up behind them with no possible room for debate or concession? That’s what all those great men and women in the military fought to protect and preserve?
In today’s day and age, people seem to be more likely to define themselves as a Democrat or a Republican before they consider themselves an American, because this country is divided beyond recognition. Neither side knows how to lose with class. Neither side will move an inch to help the other, even if that effort could improve this country. It’s sad, honestly, no matter what side of the aisle you are on.
When the men and women of our military fought for the United States in World War II, the Vietnam War and in Iraq, they were fighting for the ideals this country was built upon when it was first founded, the ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. They weren’t fighting for their political party. They weren’t going to war to protect the values of the Republican or Democratic parties. They were fighting to protect American independence, and the “American Dream.”
This country has the potential to be great. Everyone knows that. We owe it to the men and women who gave their lives fighting for this country to not let their sacrifices be in vain. We need to make their sacrifices mean something. They fought to protect the ideals this country stands for. We all owe it to them to uphold those ideals while we are still here.