The Las Vegas Optic
LAS VEGAS — In any community, especially a small one, earning and maintaining public trust is of the utmost importance. We want to be able to trust that public officials, first responders and government employees are working in the best interest of the people they serve. It can be hard to earn that kind of trust, but it’s much easier to have that trust destroyed in the public eye. When someone works for the City of Las Vegas, San Miguel County, the school districts, college or university, their actions reflect back on the entity they represent, whether that is entirely fair or not.
That is the burden the people associated with these places carry with them from the moment they start in their position, and it’s one they need to understand fully. When they become associated with a municipality or a school district, they no longer just have to worry about their own reputations, but also the reputation of wherever they work.
It is because of that burden that the Optic, and any other reputable news source, covers the actions of these people more closely than they would the average citizen, just like we cover government activity as closely as we do. It’s our duty to make sure the public is aware of what people in positions of power, the people tasked with doing what is in the best interest of all of us, are doing.
A good example of that is when the Optic covered an instance of a city firefighter picking up a DWI charge last week. For an average person, we likely would not cover a simple DWI case so closely, but when the person involved works for the city, that equation changes for us.
The most concerning part of that case is that the man reportedly asked the state police officer to let him go because he was a first responder and wasn’t “the type of person to drink and drive.” Thankfully, the police officer did not listen to that plea and treated the man like any average citizen, charging him to the full extent necessary.
Using a position of power the way the officer described is dangerous, though not completely unheard of, we fear. There have always been stories, in any community, of officers letting fellow first responders, politicians, public figures, etc. get away with things most of us just wouldn’t get away with.
As a community, we should not stand for any preferential treatment like that, and we should applaud officers who do the right thing and treat everyone fairly. It’s a public safety issue above all else. Drunk driving laws exist to protect everyone. When we drink, we don’t have control of what we are doing. Getting behind the wheel of a car while intoxicated can be deadly. Crashes due to drunk driving happen every day. And public figures are not superheroes, regardless of how they are often portrayed in the media. Their likelihood of ending someone’s life is just as high as the average citizen.
Any time an officer listens to a plea to let someone go because of what they do or who they are, it could lead to deadly consequences. And that outcome is far worse than any negative publicity someone can receive by having a story written about them in a local newspaper because they were placed under arrest.
When it comes to the law, public officials are expected to follow the same set of rules that any of us do. If an officer or a judge doesn’t apply the law the same to someone just because they know their name, it will always be a miscarriage of justice, regardless of the crime. We challenge all officers, all lawyers, all judges, to treat everyone the same and keep all of us as safe as possible. To keep the pressure on them to do so, you can be sure we will continue to place more scrutiny on those in positions of power. Giving someone a break because they’re a fellow officer, an elected official or a popular person in the community may seem like the right decision at the moment, but when something bad happens, it can’t be undone. Always do the right thing, even if it’s unpopular. That is what we, as a community, should expect.