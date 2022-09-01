By Barbara Beck
The Roswell Daily Record has served the community of Roswell and the Pecos Valley since 1891. Since the late 1890s, the newspaper has continuously published a daily newspaper in Roswell, missing only one day of publication since our inception, when a major storm, "Goliath," hit Roswell. Newspapers play a vital role in any community, providing much more than just local news. And just like any business, our newspaper must pay our staff and also pay the increasing costs of newsprint, as well as many other expenses.
Our daily newspaper and digital edition have loyal subscribers. We work hard to provide them with local news, including coverage of sports and community events, along with the columns, comics and other features our readers need and want.
It has been years since there was a rate increase.
We have made the decision to increase our base monthly subscription rate slightly, only by one dollar for most subscribers. This slight increase will help us to continue to provide the same community newspaper our readers have come to rely upon.
Your support of the local newspaper is now more crucial than ever. Newspapers serve as a primary source of information about current and historic events in our town, state and country. Newspapers large and small, like the "Roswell Daily Record," play an important role in a democracy and that is why the press is often referred to as the Fourth Estate.
We appreciate your understanding of why we are slightly increasing our subscriber rates and your support in continuing your subscription. We look forward to continuing to serve the Roswell community and surrounding area for many more years. Thank you.
Editor's note: For a list of planned new subscription rates, see page A2.