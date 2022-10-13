This is the season for pumpkins. We see them everywhere. I see pumpkins at the stores and the ads for the pumpkin-picking places all over the place. But this is way too early. We still have 100-degree potential days that can rot a carved pumpkin in a week. I have wooden ones, ceramic ones and plastic ones I decorate with around my house. I even have sea-foam green paint to do a pumpkin tower. I know — but I like that color, it's different. The pumpkins are more expensive this year. I am still going to get several and make my tower.
I had to replace my big terra cotta pumpkin. Something got pushed into its side. It is cracked now. I have three different ones that are terra cotta types from HEB. But no bottoms and not sure how to light them up. But I am looking for it, Halloween is coming you know. I like a permanent pumpkin that doesn’t rot on me. I like a mysterious grin on my pumpkins, not scary or mean looking. I might even carve a pumpkin, or not. It was so much fun to carve pumpkins with my kids when they were younger.
Any future carving will depend on whether or not my carpal tunnel problems rear their ugly little heads.
I am looking forward to doing the lights for Halloween. I love the colored lights. At Christmas time, I only like white lights. I wish I did like colored lights because my mother loved all kinds of colors. The more colorful, the more she liked it.
I just love to hang lights outside no matter the holiday. I might even put some on the ramp this year.
It’s new, so it does need decorative light on it. Besides, you can see the ramp better to walk up it, right? I like purple, which can be appropriate this time of year. But purple lights might not be a good visual use of lights for safety reasons on the ramp.
I do want to get out lights this year so I can feel festive and be happy with my love of Halloween. As far as on the ramp, that is just plus-plus.
I always liked to do crafts and homemade decorations with the kids when they were little. Making the garlands for the house and the fireplace was so much fun.
My kids never saw the extensive decorations in town the last year we lived there. Someone came into my yard, destroyed my pumpkins and scattered all the decorations all over the yard. It was heartbreaking to me. I made most of those with the kids watching because they were too little to do much.
They did paint the tombstones and placed the craved pumpkins where they wanted them.
But why someone would just destroy the complete set-up was beyond me. I even had neighbor kids come and carve the pumpkins I bought. They were going to take them home in the early evening. But someone destroyed them that evening. I always soaked them in bleach so they wouldn’t mold. I didn’t redo the set up. I was just so terribly upset.
I used to do some things after we moved to the country.
I used to raid the closets for clothes to put on scarecrows. They sat on the benches I had out here. My poor husband, I always stole a pair of his boots, but he chose the ones that I could take. The kid scarecrows wore clothing items my kids outgrew. And sorry, momma saved those for the fall decorations. The kids even helped stuff them with newspaper so they would be plump.
I love to write scary stuff for Halloween. I always wanted to submit something to the town paper in Hennessey, Oklahoma. We used to live there and I always enjoyed the scary stories submitted. But I have never submitted one, not sure why. They might not even do it anymore. I might just check but write for next year, not now. Cataract surgery is going to be enough that I don’t want to do any more extra writing until it's over.
Get Halloween done soon, for me — because otherwise I might not, with surgery restrictions.
So happy hauntings and enjoy the time with your kids, they are only little once.
