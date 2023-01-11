ESPAÑOLA — Most graduates aren’t furry and five months old, but shepherd mix Cody is the first graduate from the Española Humane’s “Paws in the Pen” program, and the newly trained pup has already been adopted.
The shelter began a partnership with the New Mexico Corrections Department in November, and the program allows inmate trainers to work with dogs in a mentor-mentee relationship that benefits all parties involved.
“We talk a lot in the rescue about mutual rescue. It’s this idea where a dog that you rescue rescues you as much as you rescue the dog. It feels like this is another type of mutual rescue. Just bringing the dogs into the prison, you can just see everybody’s faces light up,” Española Humane Communications Director Mattie Allen said.
Allen said that one of the trainers described the prisoners as men who you would cross a street to avoid if you see them, but when these men are with the dogs, they use baby voices, scratch their bellies and get on the ground to level with the pups.
“I think it expands people’s empathy and feelings of responsibility. I think the dogs are teaching people as much as the people are teaching the dogs,” she said.
The dogs live with the trainers and remain with them all day, which Allen said is more attention than pets usually get. The training the pet receives depends on the dog.
“Cody’s training included basic skills and positive reinforcement training, but he also learned a whole bunch of tricks. He’s very food motivated so the trainer just used pieces of kibble to reinforce trick training,” she said.
Allen said the program allows two dogs at a time and there are two trainers as well.
The dog that began with Cody is named Lily, and Allen said she is a year-old pitbull mix that should be available for adoption soon.
Lily has learned good manners and leash skills, according to Allen.
“We have selected a couple of dogs who were just overlooked at the shelter or who needed a little bit more training and socialization to help them become more adoptable,” she said.
Once the pets are declared prepared, Allen said she works on finding the dog an adoptive family. Marisa Herrera and Tammy Herrera are the family that Allen found to adopt Cody.
“Everyone was so excited to know that he graduated and he was going to his forever home,” she said.
Dolly, a five-month-old rottweiler mix that Allen described as awkward with no manners at all, has been learning tools and behaviors to help her succeed and get adopted.
As for the future, Allen said the shelter hopes to expand the program as it has been such a reciprocally beneficial program.
“We only have so many kennels and so much staff and so our capacity for care is limited. So, to be able to place dogs into 24/7 training and to help them become much more adoptable and relieve a little space at the shelters is just incredible for us,” she said.