Quilts for cats

The first round of tiny, soft quilted blankets that have been created especially for cats being held at the Roswell Animal Shelter appears to have been well received by cats and staff alike.
Named the “Roswell Kitty Blanket Project,” the hope is to create even more of these blankets for the dozens of cats and kittens living at the shelter, said Anna Edwards, who is with Support Roswell Animals, who organized the project.
“We're getting a good response,” Edwards said.
The first quilted blankets, crafted by Mike and Carol Draeger, were done in flannel with a distinctive pastel cat print. They made 16 blankets, all of which were delivered to the shelter on Tuesday afternoon and placed into that many cats' kennel cages.
However, help is needed to provide the shelter with a total of at least 60 soft quilted blankets. That number is roughly how many are being held at the shelter and only about half of those are currently available for adoption.
Edwards said the kennel cages can be very cold. Recent overnight temperatures have been well below freezing outside the shelter and are expected to remain that way well into next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Animal shelter personnel work diligently to ensure the cats are comfortable with blankets to help them ward off the chill. However, when made as described, the quilted blankets also fit well inside the shelter's cat cages and don't bunch up the way folded blankets do, Edwards said.
A flier about the project has been making its way through the community explaining how to make these quilted blankets using heavy-duty flannel. Each should be padded with one or two layers of batting in the middle which when finished should measure 12-by-16 or up to 12-by-18 inches.
The heavy fabric and double padding will provide additional cushioning and warmth, she explained.
These types of blankets aren't suitable for dogs because they would likely chew through them and end up ingesting — or even choking — on the batting inside. Edwards intends to soon focus on an additional way of keeping the dogs at the shelter warm and comfortable, too.
People who can't sew can still help by donating flannel fabric (heavy-duty), thread and batting so people who do sew can make the quilts.
For further details about the program, contact Anna Edwards at 575-624-0257.
