TAOS — Two-and-a-half years ago, the Taos County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a 3/16 gross receipts tax increase for Holy Cross Medical Center, in addition to a 1-mill levy tax the hospital also receives annually. Before they cast their votes, however, several first responders asked during public comments that 1/16 be allocated to help fund county fire and EMS services.
The commission voted this past August to put that question — of raising GRT to help fund these agencies — to voters. We think the obvious answer is yes.
The ballot specifically asks whether the county should raise GRT — a tax on gross sales of businesses — by 1/4 (.25 percent) to help fund its fire and emergency services department, to include operational expenses such as salaries. While the question itself doesn’t make note of it, if the increase passes, the county has committed to giving the Taos Volunteer Fire Department will receive 25% of the increased funding. Another 10% will go toward fire departments in Questa, Taos Ski Valley and Red River.
the wake of what we all hope were the worst years of the COVID-19 pandemic and one of the worst fire seasons in Northern New Mexico history, it makes sense to focus more of our tax spending efforts on public safety services. Our county EMS, Taos Fire and 13 volunteer-run departments throughout the county spend most of their time responding to car accidents and medical emergencies. During the pandemic, calls for health-related incidents went up. While many people accepted special unemployment benefits or shifted to working from home in 2020 and 2021, first responders like our county paramedics and firefighters continued to perform dangerous jobs that suddenly became even more dangerous with the prospect of exposure to a new disease still little understood by the medical community.
Ongoing drought, combined with severe wind this past spring and early summer, also underscored the need to maintain a well-equipped, fully staffed and fairly paid firefighting force in our county. While the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire burned ominously over the mountains nearby, the real risk to Taos County residents remained a new fire start that might have sparked somewhere locally. Our limited crew of mostly volunteer firefighters remains our primary line of defense as we approach another year, which, by all forecasts, will present an ongoing risk of severe wildfire.
If passed, the 1/4 GRT increase will help these agencies replace aging vehicles and gear, particularly the sort that protects paramedics from illness and firefighters from dangerous chemicals when fighting fire. But these added dollars will only go so far — and business owners should not bear the sole responsibility for providing them. In the future, we hope our commission will consider a mill levy tax, which could distribute the tax burden more equitably to include the many property owners who benefit from short-term rentals and second homes in the area, but may not live in Taos County full time.