PORTALES — New Mexico State University will host the New Mexico Youth Ranch Management Camp, June 11-16, at the CS Ranch in Cimarron, N.M.
The camp is open to all youth, ages 15-19, who want to learn more about ranch management. The application deadline is May 5.
Applicants who are accepted will be notified May 12. The camp will invite 30 participants, three of those will be out-of-state applicants. Scholarship opportunities will also be available to applicants who are invited. The registration fee of $300 or payment arrangement is due on or before June 2.
Striving to provide ranching expertise to youth, the camp will cover a variety of ranching aspects, including animal care, breeding management, industry strategies, marketing tools, economics, natural resource management and rangeland monitoring, and will offer hands-on experience in several areas.
