TUCUMCARI — Earlier this spring, a sign went up behind the sales counter at Tucumcari Ranch Supply that stated: “THIS BUSINESS IS FOR SALE.”
That effort to put the more than 40-year-old Tucumcari business — best known for its Watson’s BBQ restaurant — on the market gained momentum when a Clovis real estate agent recently completed an appraisal on the property. Longtime owners Jimmy and Stella Watson anticipate the online listing will go live in January.
The Watsons said during a recent interview that James McElroy, a longtime family friend, will be the real estate broker for the business.
Jimmy Watson said they initially put up the sign behind the counter “to see if there’d be any interest in it.” He said a few tourists inquired about it.
In the meantime, the Watsons contacted McElroy.
“We told him, ‘No hurry ... at your convenience,’” Stella Watson said. “He finally got around to taking pictures and talking to Jimmy about two weeks ago. We probably won’t have a listing until after the first of the year.
“We told McElroy he’s going to have to vet properly because we don’t want every Tom, Dick or Harry who want to see everything in the store,” she added. “If you’re not serious, don’t waste our time.”
When asked what prompted them to put the business up for sale, Jimmy Watson pointed out he turned 70 last July. Stella marks her 70th birthday next May.