PORTALES — New Mexico State University’s Cooperative Extension Service will host the Southeast Ranchers’ Workshop March 28 at the Eddy County Fairgrounds in Artesia. The workshop serves as a multi-county effort, collaborating with Chaves and Roosevelt counties.
NMSU Extension agents will host the event along with the New Mexico Beef Council, soil and water conservation districts from the participating counties and other local equipment and feed businesses. From 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees will learn about livestock production management topics, with presentations on new ranching technologies and marketing experiences from a variety of speakers. The workshop is open to all ranchers and livestock producers in eastern New Mexico.
Iván Tellez, NMSU Extension agricultural agent, explained that consistently providing events and educational opportunities in livestock production is key to further develop a sustainable program.
“We hope to continue programming efforts for ranchers in eastern New Mexico and provide the most up-to-date ranching and livestock practices,” Tellez said.
The deadline to register is March 24. For individuals, attendance cost is $15, $250 for vendors and $200 for returning vendors. To register, visit https://ezregister.com/events/38240/. For more information, contact Tellez at ivtellez@nmsu.edu.