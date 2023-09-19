LAS VEGAS — With new leadership at its helm, the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District is setting out to tackle the region’s need for increased flood mitigation.
Amina Sena was announced as the district ranger for the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District on May 19. She brings with her experience as a hydrologist for 16 years and the Burned Area Emergency Response Implementation Team Leader for the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, as well as the Cerro Pelado Fire that took place last year in Sandoval County.
“After the impacts of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, we’re now in a new era in this district,” Sena said on Sept. 1. “We’re in an era of restoration and healing.”
She said that the district is now tasked with healing the watersheds, as well as helping communities heal.
For Sena, these tasks go beyond the duties of the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District – these duties and responsibilities are personal. A native of the area, Sena said she was directly affected by last year’s wildfire.
“I was evicted (due to) the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire for 33 days,” Sena said. “During that time, I lost my mom to cancer. … Two days later, my father’s home burned to the ground.”
“I’m part of this community and I suffered losses from these fires,” Sena continued. “Now I’m in a very unique role with the Forest Service. We have the opportunity to create a new chapter in front of us. I hope that it’s one of healing and hard work.”