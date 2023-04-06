The Roswell Daily Record completed a makeover of its online application to provide readers with quicker access to community news and an improved overall appearance.
This free new app resembles the website, but is designed to provide readers with a well-rendered presentation on a variety of devices or screen sizes. Subscribers will have unrestricted access to the app, in addition to the website and the newspaper's digital edition, with the added benefit of being able to set up notifications to stay current on news and alerts. Those who don’t have a subscription to the Roswell Daily Record will be able to access local content until they use up their monthly allowance of eight free reads a month.
This Roswell Daily Record App is a free download from both the Apple and Google Play stores.
Apple
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/roswell-daily-record/id1642734673
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rdrnews.android&hl=en_US&gl=US