By John Thoesen
This is in response to guest columnist, Diane Denish, former lieutenant governor for New Mexico (Denish's guest column appeared in the Wednesday, May 24 Roswell Daily Record. The title of the article (Gun violence deaths merit serious measures) starts the falsehoods and ignorance of the author. There is no such thing as “gun violence.” I have never seen a firearm commit any type of violence, any more than another inanimate object. Gun violence is a made-up term by the media and the far left. People commit violence, not guns. Drunk drivers kill, not the cars.
Denish is misleading on her statement of (number of gun deaths per 100,000) in New Mexico. This is a favorite trick to make disinformation seem real. Included in this number are suicides and accidental deaths. As sad as these are, they should not be lumped into violent firearm deaths. She then goes on to state that good things started to happen when our current governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, took office. The Legislature passed bills that she said will curb gun injuries. Starting with Senate Bill 5, the universal background check that almost all our sheriffs in the state are against because it is unenforceable.
Our legislators on the left told us this bill was a must-have because of all the gun problems caused by law-abiding citizens selling or giving away their property without a government permission slip and a costly firearm transfer through a federal firearms license. Here is the truth. Since this bill passed three years ago, there has not been a single prosecution relating to this law. Wow, all the time and effort wasted by the legislation on a bill that was going to solve our imaginary problems of selling or giving away our firearms to friends and family, and in three years not a single prosecution.
One year after it was enacted, asked if anyone even enforces it. Cibola County sheriff and head of New Mexico Sheriffs' Association says no. (KRQE, August 12, 2021)
She then talks about how great Senate Bill 5 is, the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, better known as a Red Flag Law. This allows an individual, a family member, or a law enforcement officer to petition a judge to temporarily remove firearms from individuals who “may” be a threat. Please understand this. This could be done without due process. In other words, without any conviction, blame or involvement you are having private property being taken from you. Again, our legislators on the left told us this bill was a must to save many lives. Here we go again, KRQE posted on April 22, 2021 that the law is rarely used but the lawmakers want to amend it. Let’s eliminate it.
She calls these common sense laws. Is it common sense to violate our rights without due process as well as the Constitution? National firearm statistics do not back her beliefs of quote, “common sense gun laws.” Her discussion on the recent Buffalo shooter making threats, saying he wanted to commit murder, then claimed he was joking and now admits to lying, shows that the problem is our system not addressing or picking up on the signs. The Buffalo shooting was not the gun's fault, it was a system that is not working that is a fault. Some truths for a change. Crime has been lowered, in some cases considerably, in states passing right to carry. In the last three years guns sales are up 12 to 14 million while at the same time in most states crime is going down. These are the real facts.
She also wants to fund a $20 million dollar Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Intervention. She wants to spend money trying to repeat gun right studies that have already been done to try and change the outcome at the taxpayers' expense. Again, the far left wasting your money. My purpose for this response is to show how the far left manipulates the issue of gun control. We are given false statistics and lies more often than not on the gun control issue.
John Thoesen is District 7 director of the New Mexico Shooting Sports Association. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.