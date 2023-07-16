The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Officers were dispatched on July 8 at 3:06 p.m. to a vehicle burglary at a 2100 block of West First Street address. A $1,000 stimulus check and a $200 toolbox were reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Dominic Marcello Montano was charged with burglary on July 7 at 12:01 a.m., at a 700 block of East Third Street address.
Joseph Michael Ortiz was charged with controlled substances; possession prohibited and battery while in the 800 block of West 12th Street at 10:15 a.m. on July 7.
Ivan Leopoldo Cueto was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited on July 7 at 9:31 p.m. while in the 1600 block of South Washington Avenue.
Tomas Aguilar Vincent Sanchez was charged with criminal damage to property on July 9 at 12:05 p.m. at a 600 block of North Main Street location.
Crystal Ann Lopez was charged with shoplifting on July 9 at 2:49 p.m. while at a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Jonathan Perez was charged on July 9 at 10:39 p.m. with criminal damage to the property of a household member at a 1200 block of West McGaffey Street address.
Victor Fuentes Moreno was charged with reckless driving on July 10 at 6:05 a.m. while in the 1200 block of West McGaffey Street.
Thomas Scott Wonders was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business at 5:32 p.m. on July 10.
Santana Cruz Montoya was charged with reckless driving on July 10 at 11:16 p.m. while at a 100 block of East Fifth Street location.
Sandra Contreras was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited on July 11 at 3:52 p, m. while at a 1400 block of South Lea Avenue location.
Johnny Melton was charged with aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer on July 12 at 9:57 a.m. while at the Chaves County Detention Center at 3701 South Atkinson Avenue.
Roger Wilcoxen was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited and a probation violation on July 13 at 10 a.m. while in the 1400 block of Highland Road.
Brenda Meza was charged on July 13 at 11:44 p.m. with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 100 block of North Union Avenue.
Arson/criminal damage calls
A $1,000 glass door and a $500 window were reported damaged on July 7 at 12:28 a.m. at a 600 block of North Main Street address.
Police were dispatched to a criminal damage call at a 2800 block of Highland Street address on July 8 at 2:14 p.m. A vehicle hood reportedly sustained $500 in damage.
Police responded on July 9 at 11:03 a.m. to a criminal damage to property of a household member call at a 1200 block of West McGaffey Street address, where vehicle parts and accessories reportedly sustained $2,500 in damage.
On July 9 at 11:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to a 1500 block of West Second Street business about a burglary and a criminal damage call. A $60 cash drawer was reported stolen while a wall sustained $100 in damage, a window AC unity $300 in damage and a door $100 in damage.
Officers were dispatched at 11:32 a.m. on July 9 to a 600 block of North Main Street address in response to a criminal damage to property call. A $2,000 glass door was reportedly damaged.
Police responded to a criminal damage call in the 1200 block of East McGaffey Street on July 9 at 10:03 p.m. A vehicle mirror and door were reported to have sustained $2,500 in damage.
At 11:26 p.m. on July 10, police responded to a criminal damage call in the 600 block of East Alameda Street. A $500 window was reported damaged.
On July 12 at 3:34 a.m., officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 900 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue, where the passenger side bumper and fender on a vehicle reportedly sustained $1,000 in damage.
Police responded on July 13 at 5:59 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the 100 block of East Mescalero Road. A 2022 Toyota reportedly sustained $500 in damage.
A 2018 Chrysler Ram reportedly sustained $600 in damage on July 13 at 6 p.m. while at a 100 block of West Country Club address.
Officers responded to a breaking and entering, and a criminal damage call on July 14 at 6:18 a.m. at a 1500 block of West Alameda Street business. A window reportedly sustained $200 in damage.
Larcenies/thefts
Some $100 worth of shampoo was reported stolen from a 900 block of East Second Street business on July 8 at 9:20 a.m.
A $200 bench rest and a $115 tool were reported stolen July 8 at 11:37 a.m., during a vehicle burglary in the 2100 block of West First Street.
The following items were reported stolen from a 4500 block of North Main Street business on July 9 at 4:15 p.m..: a $24 pair of shoes, $27 of detergent, a $29 backpack, a $7 12 pack of soda, and a $64 bedding set.
A $166 bicycle was reported stolen on July 11 at 6:31 p.m. from an 1100 block of South Main Street address.
Some $204 in merchandise was reported stolen from a 4500 block of North Main Street business on July 9 at 7 p.m.
On July 11 at 3:04 p.m., police responded to an embezzlement call in the 1200 block of North Main Street. A $65 cellphone and electronic tablets with a combined value of $2,280 were reported stolen.
Some $1300 in items were reported stolen from a vehicle at a 2200 block of North Main Street address on July 12 at 8:22 a.m.
A $1,200 “PVC pipe electric conduit” device was reported stolen on July 12 at 9:27 a.m. from a 100 block of Zeb Chewning Place address.