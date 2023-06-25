The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
On June 17 at 5:18 p.m., police went to the 2700 block of North Kentucky Avenue in response to a wire fraud call. Some $179,000 was reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Manuel Ray Lamos was charged with larceny on June 16 at 6:46 a.m. while in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
Megan Reannon Williams was charged June 16 at 11:33 p.m., with shoplifting while in the 3500 block of North Main Street.
Jamie Marie Morales was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited on June 17 at 5:11 a.m. while in the 300 block of East Hendricks Street.
Robert Alvarez was charged on June 18 at 4:49 p.m. with false imprisonment while at a 2100 block of West Second Street location.
Todd Vallejos on June 18 at 7:59 a.m. was charged with shoplifting and failure to comply while in the 2100 block of West Second Street.
Soul Vanessa Hardesty was charged with shoplifting on June 18 at 10:40 p.m. while in the 2500 block of North Main Street.
Jonathan Villa was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on June 19 at 12:50 a.m. in the 500 block of Aspen Avenue.
Rudy Vallejos was charged on June 19 at 1:20 p.m. with larceny and receiving stolen property while at a 100 block of East Hobbs Street address.
Clark Bronson Lee was charged with larceny on June 20 at 1:13 p.m. from a 3700 block of North Atkinson Avenue location.
Joseph Sanchez on June 20 at 2:52 p.m., with controlled or counterfeit substance, possession prohibited while in the 500 block of South Kentucky Avenue.
James Balderama was charged with shoplifting on June 19 at 3:36 p.m. while at a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Joleigh Ortiz was charged on June 22 at 8:52 a.m. with shoplifting while in the 1700 block of South Union Avenue business.
Arson/criminal damage calls
Police responded June 17 at 3:12 p.m., to a criminal damage call at a 2700 block of South Sunset Avenue address. A $300 window was reported damaged.
A gate and fence in the 1100 block of North Missouri Avenue reportedly sustained a combined $1,500 in damage on June 18 at 4:26 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call on June 22 at 8:57 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue. A $500 window was reported damaged.
On June 23 at 3:20 a.m. police responded to a criminal damage call reported in the 300 block of South Sycamore Avenue. A $500 window was reported damaged.
Larcenies/thefts
Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at a 2800 block of North Main Street business in reference to a shoplifting on June 16 at 5:07 p.m. A $109 ratchet set was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched on June 17 at 3:59 p.m. to a burglary and criminal damage call at a 2300 block of North Garden Avenue. Some $500 in tools and a $300 TV were reported stolen. A door reportedly sustained $700 in damage.
A $500 security camera was reported stolen on June 18 at 4:49 p.m. from a Zero block of G Street address.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Byrne Street on June 18 at 5:31 a.m., in response to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call. A 2005 Ford was reported stolen.
A total of $4,280 worth of items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2000 block of North Main Street on June 18 at 1:40 p.m.
Police responded to a burglary in the 1600 block of North Sycamore Avenue on June 19 at 12:26 a.m. A $1,500 bed and a $1,000 couch were reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. June 19 to a larceny shoplifting call at a 4500 block of North Main Street business where $163 in items were reported stolen.
Some $4,800 in electrical wire was reported stolen from a 2100 block of North Washington Avenue on June 20 at 10:26 a.m.
The following items were reported stolen from a 400 block of South Montana Avenue residence on June 20 at 4:39 p.m.: a $250 digital watch, a $180 ring and an $800 bicycle.
On June 21 at 9:11 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Missouri Avenue about a stolen 2014 Nissan Maxima.
Police responded to a robbery with a knife at a 2800 block of North Main Street on June 22 at 8:02 p.m. Some $439 in cash was reported stolen.