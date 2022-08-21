Police responded Aug. 17 at 2:24 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the 800 block of South Lea Avenue. A 1973 Ford valued at $2,000 was reported damaged.
Arrests/citations
Celina Celeste Dominguez was charged Aug. 13 at 12:37 a.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 500 block of West McGaffey Street.
John Crawford was charged Aug. 13 at 5:24 p.m. with larceny shoplifting. A $28 backpack; a $42.48 pair of boots; and a hat valued at $9.96 were reported stolen from a 4500 block of North Main Street address.
Heber M. Estrada-Garcia was charged Aug. 13 at 8:44 p.m. with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 2100 block of South Sunset Avenue.
Jose Mejia Lopez was charged Aug. 14 at 2:54 a.m. with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1500 block of South Sunset Avenue.
William Hatcher was charged Aug. 17 at 12:01 a.m. with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 200 block of Stanton Avenue.
Arson/criminal damage
Police responded Aug. 14 at 7:51 a.m. to a breaking and entering call at an 1100 block of South Wyoming Avenue address. A $300 living room window was reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched to a 1500 block of North Ohio Avenue residence Aug. 15 at 2:42 p.m. in reference to a burglary and criminal damage call. A $2,500 camera system and a wall valued at $100 were reported damaged. Multiple tools with a combined value of $400 and a $700 air conditioning unit were reported stolen.
A $100 window was reported damaged Aug. 16 at 1:59 p.m. at a 1900 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue address.
Police responded Aug. 16 at 3:40 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the zero block of Kelly Place. A $100 canopy, $200 tire and $100 window were each reported damaged.
Windows valued at $4,000 were reported damaged Aug. 18 at 7:58 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 2nd Street.
Police were dispatched Aug. 18 at 2:10 p.m. to the 500 block of Carter Drive in reference to a criminal damage call. RV windows and a mirror with a combined value of $5,000 were each reported damaged.
Larceny/theft
A $3,000 jeep was reported stolen Aug. 15 at 7:45 a.m. from a zero block of Riverside Drive address.
Multiple items with a combined value of $115.79 were reported stolen Aug. 15 at 8:39 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street location.
On Aug. 18 at 12:57 a.m. the following items were reported stolen from a 3000 block of North Main Street building: a $500 cell phone and $200 vehicle keys.
Officers responded Aug. 18 at 2:10 p.m. to a report of a larceny in the 1300 block of South Main Street. A $10 wallet and $300 in cash were reported stolen.