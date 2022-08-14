A $700 handgun was reported stolen Aug. 9 at 4:35 a.m. from a 1500 block of Pecan Drive address.
Arrests/citations
Gabriel Aragon was charged Aug. 5 at 9:05 p.m. with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 700 block of North Montana Avenue.
Allison Taylor Lasiter was charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on Aug. 6 at 12:11 a.m. while in the 100 block of East 5th Street.
Philip Marquez was charged Aug. 10 at 10:45 p.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 400 block of West 8th Street.
Arson/criminal damage
On Aug. 5 at 6:14 p.m. three $100 windows and a $75 doorbell camera were reported damaged at a 1700 block of West Alameda Street address.
Police responded Aug. 6 at 6:58 a.m. to a criminal damage call in the 3300 block of North Main Street. A 2011 Hyundai and a 2019 Dodge each reportedly sustained $500 in damage.
Officers were dispatched Aug. 6 at 6:10 p.m to the 3600 block of West 2nd Street in reference to a criminal damage call. A 2012 Toyota sustained $150 in damage and a cabinet sustained $75 in damage.
A $600 windshield was reported damaged Aug. 7 at 10:21 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Country Club Road.
Police responded Aug. 7 at 8:03 a.m. to a disorderly subject call in the 1600 block of South Union Avenue. A single occupancy dwelling sustained a total of $1,500 in damage.
A $550 window was reported damaged Aug. 8 at 2:38 p.m. at a 500 block of Cottonwood Avenue address.
Larceny/theft
Items with a combined value of $133.30, along with $62.31 in cash, were reported stolen Aug. 5 at 4:22 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street address.
Police responded to an Aug. 6 larceny call at 7:16 a.m. in the 400 block of West 2nd Street. A $1,300 Samsung Z3 flip-phone was reported stolen. Five credit cards, an insurance card and a driver's license were also reported stolen.
Two $550 Schwinn mountain bicycles were reported stolen Aug. 6 at 8:50 a.m. from a zero block of East Morningside Drive location.
A $200 dog bed was reported stolen Aug. 7 at 5:42 p.m. from a 1300 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue address.
Women's shoes with a total value of $41.96 were reported stolen Aug. 8 at 10:26 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street location.
Officers responded to a burglary Aug. 9 at 1:58 p.m. in the 900 block of East Country Club Road. A $100 speaker amplifier and $350 band saw were reported stolen. A shed sustained $100 in damage.
Police responded to a shoplifting call Aug. 9 at 9:27 p.m. at a 4500 block of North Main Street address. Items with a combined value of $221.94 were reported stolen.
A 2002 Kia Sportage valued at $500 was reported stolen Aug. 10 at 11:48 a.m. from a 700 block of South Sunset Avenue address.
A $335 pistol was reported stolen during a vehicle burglary in the 200 block of East Hervey Drive on Aug. 11 at 5:51 a.m.
Officers responded Aug. 11 at 7:43 a.m. to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle in the 900 block of North Greenwood Avenue. A $60,000 Ford was reported stolen.
A $3,000 pickup truck was reported stolen Aug. 11 at 9:39 a.m. from a 600 block of East Van Buren Street address.