The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Officers were dispatched to a 1700 block of West Second Street apartment on April 26 at 8:30 a.m. in response to a burglary. A $2,000 painting was reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Maurico Armendariz-Pinion was charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue at 9:01 p.m. on April 21.
Paul Balencia Analla was charged April 22 at 2:47 p.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member, deprivation while at a 300 block of West Albuquerque Street address.
Joseph Ray Leyba was charged with burglary and criminal damage to property April 22 at 5:22 p.m. while at a 900 block of Orange Street location.
Ashley Marlene Lopez was charged April 23 at 12:25 a.m. with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 100 block of West Brasher Road.
Carlos Arturo Chavez-Gutierrez was charged April 23 at 2:15 a.m. with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 2800 block of South Sunset Avenue.
Amelia Rose Ponce and Tammi Jo Christine Montoya were both charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business April 23 at 2:38 p.m.
Benito Valdez was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on April 24 at 2:46 a.m. while in the 900 block of West Eighth Street.
Christopher William Earhart was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited April 24 at 9:30 a.m. while in the 3700 block of South Atkinson Avenue.
Todd Vallejos was charged with criminal damage to property April 24 at 9:30 a.m. while at a 3700 block of South Atkinson Avenue address.
Hugo Marinelarena was charged April 26 at 9:35 a.m. with criminal damage to property while in the 3700 block of South Atkinson Avenue.
Ramon Amalia Lopez was charged April 26 at 6:31 p.m. with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Mark Wendell Bradow was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs April 26 at 8:01 p.m. while at a 100 block of West Third Street location.
Zebariah Faulkner was charged with criminal damage to property April 27 at 6:09 p.m. while in the 1900 block of North Main Street. A large window reportedly sustained $1,000 in damage.
Alicia Halloway was charged with shoplifting April 27 at 7:06 p.m. while in the 1200 block of South Main Street. Some $19 in conditioner, nine dollars in shampoo and a $60 shaver were reported stolen.
Arson/criminal damage calls
On April 22 at 2:53 p.m., police responded to a breaking and entering and criminal damage to property call in the 400 block of East Deming Street. A single occupancy dwelling reportedly sustained $500 in damage.
Police were dispatched April 24 at 7:45 a.m. to a 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue address in response to a criminal damage call. Two tires with a combined value of $500 were reported damaged.
At 3:47 p.m. on April 25 officers responded to a criminal damage call in the 2600 block of North Kentucky Avenue. A $250 glass screen door was reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched April 26 at 5:49 p.m. to an 1100 block of South Union Avenue in response to a burglary and criminal damage call. A $500 fence was reportedly damaged and a $75 chair was reportedly stolen.
A $250 front window was reportedly damaged April 27 at 8:11 a.m. during a shooting at a dwelling or from a motor vehicle at a 400 block of East Hendricks Street address.
Larcenies/burglaries
A Charlie's Angels bag containing items with a combined value of $1,200 was reported stolen April 21 at 8:14 a.m. from a vehicle at a 100 block of West Deming Street address.
Police were dispatched to a 1200 block of South Main Street business April 21 at 5:56 p.m. in response to a larceny shoplifting call. The following items were reported stolen: $113 worth of soda and $25 of toilet paper.
Some $463 in merchandise were reported stolen April 21 at 8:22 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
On April 22 at 12:22 a.m. police were dispatched to a larceny shoplifting call at a 4500 block of North Main Street business. Some $164 in DotCom Only toys and a $128 electric hoverboard were reported stolen.
A total of $312.45 in items were reported stolen April 22 at 1:06 a.m. during an alleged shoplifting at a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Cash in the amount of $1,000 was reported stolen April 22 at 8:47 p.m. from a 2300 block of North Main Street.
A $300 T-Mobile phone was reported stolen during a burglary April 23 at 12:26 a.m. in the 600 block of West New Mexico Drive.
The following items were reported stolen from a 2700 block of North Main Street address April 24 at 3:10 p,m: a $179 Xbox controller, a $50 backpack and three Playstation 5 games with a combined value of $210.
Officers responded to a 100 block of South Kansas Avenue church April 24 at 3:16 p.m, in reference to a burglary. A $2,500 sound system and a $250 guitar were reported stolen.
Police were dispatched to a larceny shoplifting call in the 2700 block of North Main Street April 24 at 3:17 p.m. A $190 hard drive and a $13 backpack were reported stolen.
Officers responded April 24 at 6:34 p.m. to a vehicle burglary in the 1400 block of South Jackson Drive. A $700 Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun was reported stolen.
The following items were reported stolen from a 4500 block of North Main Street business April 25 at 2:48 p.m.: an 18 oz Jr, $90 of men's shorts and Equate reader glasses.
A shoplifting was reported April 25 at 2:28 p.m. at a 1300 block of South Main Street business. Some $350 worth of tools were reported stolen.
On April 25 at 2:48 p.m., police responded to a burglary and criminal damage call in the 2000 block of South Sunset Avenue. Two televisions with a combined value of $500; a $300 Chromebook, a $400 Apple watch and shoes with a value of $90 were reported stolen. A door also sustained $100 in damage.
Police were dispatched to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call April 26 at 12:39 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Sunset Avenue. A 2000 Dodge Ram was reported stolen.
Some $855 in video games were reported stolen from a 2700 block of North Main Street business April 26 at 2:35 p.m.