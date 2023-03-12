The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Apartments in the 900 block of W. Eighth St. sustained an estimated $25,000 in damage on March 3 at 6:22 p.m.
Arrests/citations
Brisa Angelica Mendoza was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1200 block of E. Walnut St. on March 4 at 12:57 a.m.
Gary Wayne Toy was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs March 5 at 3:35 p.m. while in the 1300 block of S. Main St.
Joseph Harley Dobbert was charged with reckless driving March 5 at 9:33 p.m. from a 100 E. Brasher Rd. address.
Christian Samuel Richardson was charged with reckless driving March 6 at 12:40 a.m. while in the 100 block of Wilshire Blvd.
Javier Camerino Gurrola was charged with criminal damage to property of a household member March 7 at 8 p.m. while in the 3700 block of S. Atkinson Ave.
James Charles Davidson was charged with shoplifting March 8 at 11:57 a.m. while in the Zero block of E. Forest Place.
John Craycraft was charged with larceny March 9 at 10:16 a.m. while in the 1200 block of N. Maple St.
Rebecca Silva was charged March 9 at 11:28 p.m. with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1100 block of S. Main St.
Michael Dave Bradley was charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Match 9 at 11:28 p.m. while in the 300 block of S. Main St.
Arsons/criminal damage calls
At midnight on March 3 at a Zero block of Kensington Court address a 2013 Nissan Altama reportedly sustained $350 in damage.
Police responded to a breaking and entering call March 3 at 5:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Lea Ave. A $200 metal gate hinge was reported damaged.
Officers responded March 5 at 8:38 a.m. to a criminal damage call in the 1600 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave. A 2016 Chrysler reportedly sustained $196 in damage.
On March 5 at 1:56 p.m. police were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 2700 block of N. Main St. A 2014 Chevy Camaro reportedly sustained $250 in damage.
Police responded March 5 at 7:02 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the 800 block of Caminsito St. A GMC Yukon reportedly sustained $1,000 in damage.
At 9:12 p.m. on March 5 police responded to a criminal damage call in the 1000th block of E. 18th St. A $100 TV was reported damaged.
A glass window valued at $200 was reported damaged March 7 at 2:48 a.m. at a 900 block of W. Summit St. location.
Larcenies/thefts
A $900 deer trophy mount was reported stolen March 3 at 9:31 a.m. from a vehicle at a 2400 block of N. Main St. address.
Officers were dispatched on March 3 at 4:12 p.m. to the 1200 block of S. Main St. in response to a larceny shoplifting call. Some $268 in hygiene products were reported stolen.
Police responded to a burglary March 3 at 6:32 p.m. at a 500 block of S. Ohio Ave. location. A $150 flat-screen TV and an $80 heater were reported stolen. A $75 door was also reported damaged.
On March 4 at 3:01 p.m. police responded to a burglary call from a 300 block of E. Boney St. address. Two cellphones with a combined value of $3,000 and a $300 doorbell camera were reported stolen and a $1,000 door frame was reported damaged.
Some $1,200 was reported stolen in an instance of credit card fraud March 6 at 12:59 a.m. at a 4300 block of N. Main St. location.
A 2006 Chevy was reported stolen March 6 at 11:29 a.m. from a 900 block of E. Second St. address.
Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of E. Bland St. March 7 at 4:19 p.m. in response to a report of an unlawful taking of a vehicle from a 200 block of E. 19th St. location. A 2011 Ford vehicle was reported stolen.
Police responded March 8 at 11:21 a.m. to a larceny call while in the 2700 block of N. Main St. A $4,919 media display screen was reported stolen.
Officers responded to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call at a 300 block of S. Summit St. address March 9 at 5:01 a.m. A 2017 Honda Ridgeline was reported stolen and was found with its oil, oil filter and car battery stolen.