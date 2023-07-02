The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Multiple items were reported stolen June 26 at 7:06 a.m. from a 100 block of Oliver Street location. The items were: $275 in bathtub surrounds, a $375 bathtub, an $800 refrigerator, a $150 toilet, a $400 water heater, $340 of paint, $350 in floor tiles, and $120 in primer. A floor also reportedly sustained $350 in damage.
Arrests/citations:
Samuel Adam Jacobs and Mana Hancock were each charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business on June 23 at 8:01 a.m.
Alfredo Meika Lorea was charged with shoplifting from a 1700 block of West Alameda Street business on June 23 at 5:12 p.m.
Bertha Richardson was charged with criminal damage to property on June 25 at 4:21 p.m. while in the 600 block of West Second Street. A windshield reportedly sustained $1,200 in damage.
Aleksandr Sage Franco was charged with battery against a household member and aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on June 26 at 1:30 a.m. while in the 500 block of East College Boulevard.
Felix Tommy Vallejos was charged with criminal damage to property on June 27 at 8:20 p.m. after a window on a 200 block of East Mescalero Road business was reportedly damaged.
Timothy Jacob Trujillo was charged on June 28 at 4:34 p.m. with shoplifting while at a 100 block of East Bland Street location.
Trey Michael Gary was charged with criminal damage to property on June 28 at 10:12 p.m. while in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Roman Armando Marquez was charged on June 29 at 11:30 a.m. with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and drugs while in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Santiana Adela Gonzales was charged with aggravated burglary on June 29 at 6:22 p.m. while in the 400 block of West Country Club Road.
Charlene Connie Seagrove was charged with shoplifting June 29 at 7:55 p.m. while in the 3800 block of South Main Street.
Arson/criminal damage calls
A $500 window was reported damaged June 23 at 3:20 a.m. at a 300 block of South Sycamore Avenue address.
The $300 driver's side rear window of a vehicle in the 2700 block of South Lea Avenue was reported damaged June 25 at 10:18 a.m.
Officers responded to a criminal damage call in the 2100 block of South Union Avenue at 1:34 p.m. on June 25. A glass door reportedly sustained $400 in damage.
The following items were reported damaged June 25 at 4:59 p.m. during a burglary forced entry and criminal damage call at a 300 block of West Wildy Street home: a $650 Smart TV and a $100 door.
A wall at a 200 block of East Second Street address reportedly sustained $10,000 in damage on June 26 at 12:30 a.m.
Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Southeast Main Street June 26 at 9:27 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. A chain-link fence was reported to have sustained $400 in damage.
Officers responded to a criminal damage call in the 800 block of North Beech Avenue on June 26 at 6:28 p.m. A window reportedly sustained $150 in damage.
On June 27 at 9:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of Oliver Street in regards to a criminal damage call. A $1,000 air conditioning unit was reported damaged.
A picket fence at a 1600 block of North Kansas Avenue address reportedly sustained $200 in damage on June 27 at about 12:38 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call at a business in the 200 block of East Mescalero Road June 27 at 8:20 p.m. A window reportedly sustained $2,500 in damage.
A $400 windshield on a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported damaged June 28 at 11:24 a.m. in the 500 block of a West Brasher Road address.
Police responded to a criminal damage call at 12:19 p.m. on June 28 from a 1400 block of West Second Street location. A front window valued at $1,000 was reported damaged.
On June 28 at 8:33 p.m., a $400 TV was reported damaged while at a 400 block of East Mathews Street location.
A door at a 2300 block of West Second Street hotel reportedly sustained $300 in damage on June 29 at 11:37 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call June 29 at 5:29 a.m. while in the 200 block of East College Boulevard. A 2021 Ford reportedly sustained $500 in damage.
Larcenies/thefts
Officers were dispatched June 23 at 12:01 a.m., to the 4500 block of North Main Street in response to a larceny shoplifting call. Some $343.59 in merchandise was reported stolen.
On June 24 at 7:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to a 2500 block of West Alameda Street address in reference to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. A 1997 Honda Accord was reported stolen.
Police responded to a call about a package stolen from a 1400 block of Mossman Drive address on June 24 at 10:34 p.m. Some $380 in vitamins were reported stolen.
Two Laker's hats, each valued at $50, were reported stolen June 25 at 3:44 a.m. from a 2100 block of West Second Street address.
A $150 bicycle was reported stolen from a 300 block of East Bland Street address June 25 at 9:44 p.m.
Some $3,870 in batteries, tools and battery chargers were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Glondtina Drive on June 26 at 4:59 p.m.
A 2021 GMC Sierra pickup truck was reported stolen June 26 at 6:43 p.m. from a 1300 block of Yale Drive address.
Officers responded to a report of credit card fraud June 27 at 3:49 p.m. at a 700 block of East Alameda Street location. Some $717 was reported stolen.
A 2004 Chevy Sedan was reported stolen from a 200 block of North Ohio Avenue location June 28 at 10:08 a.m.
The following items were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary on June 28 at about 8:56 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue: a $200 multimeter, a $200 radiation meter, a $60 bag, $500 in tools and a $50 bag.
Police responded to a vehicle burglary at a 1800 block of North Kansas Avenue address June 28 at 5:42 p.m. A $435 leaf blower was reported stolen.