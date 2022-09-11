Officers responded Sept. 7 at 3:28 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the 2300 block of Texas Avenue. The siding and windows of a building were reported to have sustained $5,000 in damage.
Arrests/citations
Charles Brian Grosclose was charged Sept. 2 at 6:26 p.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited, while in the 300 block of North Garden Avenue.
Nehemia Rey Ponce was charged with shoplifting Sept. 3 at 5:19 p.m. at a 4500 block of North Main Street address.
Marvin Winkles on Sept. 3 at 11:05 p.m. was charged with shoplifting at a 400 block of North Washington Avenue address.
Jesus Rodriguez was charged with shoplifting Sept. 4 at 8:14 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Main Street.
Jessica Dale Braley was charged Sept. 5 at 10:25 p.m. with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1200 block of West 2nd Street.
Philip Gonzales was charged with larceny Sept. 5 at 6:17 p.m. at a 600 block of East Albuquerque Street location.
Andrew Matthew Carrillo was charged with burglary Sept. 6 at 12:24 a.m. at a 3700 block of South Atkinson Avenue address.
Michelle Harris was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle on Sept. 6 at 5:30 a.m. while in the 200 block of West Pennsylvania Avenue.
Fabian Anthony Palma-Gabaldon was charged Sept. 7 at 3:32 p.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited, while in the 3700 block of South Atkinson Avenue.
Arson/criminal damage
Officers were dispatched Sept. 4 at 9:24 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Washington Avenue in reference to a criminal damage call. A $1,000 iPhone was reported damaged.
Police were dispatched Sept. 5 at 7:41 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the 1700 block of North Michigan Avenue. A 2011 GMC vehicle was reported to have sustained $150 in damage.
A $250 car window was reported damaged Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Union Avenue.
Police were dispatched Sept. 7 at 10:07 a.m. to the 100 block of South Lea Avenue in reference to a criminal damage call. Windows with a combined value of $1,450 were reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched Sept. 8 at 12:57 a.m. to a criminal damage and breaking and entering call in the 3300 block of North Main Street. A $2,000 glass door was reported damaged.
Police responded Sept. 8 at 3:06 a.m. to an arson call in the 1100 block of South Lea Avenue. A $400 dumpster was reported damaged.
Larcenies/thefts
Two laptops each valued at $300 were reported stolen Sept. 2 at 1:21 p.m. in the 500 block of East 19th Street.
Officers responded Sept. 2 at 1:47 p.m. to a breaking and entering and criminal damage call in the 100 block of South Union Avenue. A $100 window was reported damaged.
Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of North Main Street Sept. 2 at 4:37 p.m. in reference to a larceny. $100 in cash was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of North Main Street Sept. 3 at 2:27 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting. A total of $427.06 in items were reported stolen.
Police responded to a larceny from a motor vehicle Sept. 3 at 5:57 p.m. at the Roswell Police Department at 128 West 2nd Street. Oxygen sensors with a combined value of $211.76 and a $658 catalytic converter were reported stolen.
A $149 backpack was reported stolen Sept. 4 at 12:04 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Main Street.
Multiple items with a combined value of $181.69 were reported stolen Sept. 4 at 1:41 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street location.
Police responded Sept. 4 at 7:43 p.m. to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle in the 900 block of North Montana Avenue. A 2015 Land Rover was reported stolen.
Officers responded Sept. 6 at 6 a.m. to a larceny call in the 100 block of South Garden Avenue. Four tires with a combined value of $400 and a $50 flat dolly were each reported stolen.
A glass door valued at $500 was reported damaged Sept. 8 at 9:04 p.m. at a 1700 block of South Union Avenue address.