Police were dispatched Sept. 19 at 9:53 p.m. to an armed robbery in the 900 block of North Main Street. Two packs of cigarettes valued at $20 and $125 in cash were reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Raymond Lopez was charged with robbery Sept. 19 at 10:42 p.m. at a 900 block of North Main Street location.
Angelina Gonzales Artiaga was charged Sept. 20 at 12:01 a.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited; and two counts of failure to pay fines, while in the 200 block of East Albuquerque Street.
Reed Foster Price was charged Sept. 21 at 9:59 p.m. with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 300 block of South Sunset Avenue.
Julie Lynn Hudspeth was charged with shoplifting Sept. 22 at 4:45 p.m. at a 4500 block of North Main Street location.
Arson/criminal damage
Officers responded Sept. 16 at 10:25 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the 300 block of East Ballard Street. A 2022 Hyundai reportedly sustained $2,000 in damage.
Police were dispatched Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. to the 1700 block of West 2nd Street in reference to a criminal damage call. A $1,000 glass door was reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Missouri Avenue Sept. 18 at 7:05 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. A gas line reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
Police responded to a criminal damage call Sept. 19 at 6:13 a.m. in the 700 block of South Main Street. A $1,500 window was reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of 12th Street Sept. 20 at 8:22 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. A $500 window was reported damaged.
Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Bland Street Sept. 21 at 10:11 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. A $300 window was reported damaged.
Larcenies/thefts
Police were dispatched Sept. 17 at 12:08 p.m. to the 600 block of North Virginia Avenue in reference to a welfare fraud call. A total of $999 was reported stolen.
Officers responded Sept. 17 at 11:23 a.m. to a vehicle burglary in the 200 block of East College Boulevard. Two folders of checks with a combined value of $5,800 and truck keys valued at $50 were reported stolen.
Police responded Sept. 17 at 11:54 a.m. to a report of a shoplifting in the 4500 block of North Main Street. Some $411.23 in items were reported stolen.
On Sept. 17 at 9:30 p.m. police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 100 block of 1st Street. A $602.78 Glock handgun was reported stolen from a 2014 Toyota Highlander.
A 1993 GMC Sierra pickup truck was reported stolen Sept. 18 at 4:43 p.m. from a 700 block of South Missouri Avenue location.
Police responded Sept. 18 at 5:22 p.m. to a report of an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle at a 2100 block of Mesa Avenue address. A 2021 Chevy was reported stolen.
A 2014 Chrysler was reported stolen Sept. 18 at 10:36 p.m. from an 800 block of West Mathews Street address.
Officers responded Sept. 19 at 8:17 a.m. to a burglary in the 100 block of Jerry Smith Circle. Cash in the amount of $100 was reported stolen.
A $50 purse and $70 in cash were reported stolen Sept. 19 at 9:58 p.m. from a vehicle in the 1600 block of North Sycamore Avenue.
Officers responded Sept. 20 at 8:01 a.m. to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call in the 100 block of South Richardson Avenue. A 1995 Chevy pickup truck was reported stolen.
Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Main Street Sept. 20 at 5:18 p.m. in reference to a larceny call. An $800 red and brown Chihuahua was reported stolen.
Two Chevy catalytic converters, one valued at $413 and another at $249, were reported stolen Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at a zero block of University Boulevard location.
A $329.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and a $29.99 cellphone holder were both reported stolen Sept. 22 at 12:33 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street location.
Officers were dispatched Sept. 22 at 3:45 p.m. to a 900 block of Cherry Street address. Cash in the amount of $2,000 was reported stolen.
Police responded Sept. 22 at 6:17 p.m. to a larceny call in the 100 block of Ballard Street. Copper pipes and a compressor worth $500 were reported stolen.