The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Frank Lee Little was charged with aggravated indecent exposure on May 26 at 10:06 a.m. following reports that he was “completely naked” while at a 900 block of Stanton Avenue address.
Arrests/citations
Rosendo Joe Dimas was charged on May 26 at 9:36 a.m. with controlled substance possession prohibited while in the 3700 block of South Atkinson Avenue.
Jerry Reed was charged with larceny on May 27 at 9:57 a.m. while at a 2400 Cole Avenue location.
Albert Nathaniel Ornelas was charged on May 27 at 4:32 a.m. with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Richard Anthony Peralta was charged on May 27 at 10:33 a.m. with robbery and intimidation of a witness while at a 500 block of East Fifth Street address.
Mariah Champayne Montoya was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business on May 27 at 5:54 p.m.
Christina Aurora Rodriguez was charged on May 27 at 8:25 p.m. with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Ilena Rene Torrez was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on May 27 at 11:32 p.m. while in the 100 block of West Walnut Street.
Shaday Amy Vale was charged on May 28 at 6:38 a.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 100 block of Newell Street.
Mitchell Flores was charged on May 29 at 12:38 a.m. with criminal damage to property while in the 400 block of North Virginia Avenue.
Destiny Marie Burns was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on May 29 at 4:30 a.m. while in the 100 block of North Sunset Avenue.
Aaron Duane Trujillo on May 29 at 7:21 p.m. was charged with battery and shoplifting while at a 2500 block of North Main Street location.
Fabien Lee Atienzo was charged with criminal damage on May 31 at 11:10 a.m. while at the Roswell Police Department at 128 West Second Street.
Brianna Aurelia Villanueva was charged on May 31 at 7:34 p.m. with criminal damage to property while in the 600 block of West Eighth Street.
Arsons/criminal damage calls
Some $1,100 worth of Cutco knives were reportedly damaged at an 1100 block of La Paloma Lane address on May 26 at 2:14 p.m.
Police responded to a criminal damage call on May 30 at 7:21 a.m. while in the 1300 block of North Lea Avenue. A $100 window was reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call on May 30 at 4:33 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Lea Avenue. A window reportedly sustained $200 in damage.
A gas cover reportedly sustained $100 in damage at a 1000 block of South Atkinson Avenue address on May 30 at 8:21 a.m.
On May 30 at 12:48 p.m., police responded to a criminal damage call at a 500 block of West Brasher Road address. The following items were reported damaged: a $1,000 pool table, a $20 floor light and a $300 wall.
The following items were reported damaged at a 2800 block of Orchard Avenue residence on May 31 at 12:36 a.m.: an $800 TV with a DVD player and VCR, a $200 fence and a $500 windshield.
A window and door, each valued at $200, were reported damaged on May 31, 2023, at 3:50 p.m. from a 300 block of East Bland Street address.
Larcenies/thefts
A Dodge Ram was reported stolen on May 26 at 10:20 a.m. from a 600 block of West Third Street location.
Officers were dispatched to a 2500 block of North Main Street business on May 26 at 10:44 a.m. about a shoplifting. Some $160 in laundry detergent was reported stolen.
Police were dispatched to a larceny and criminal damage call on May 26 at 12:16 p.m. in the 100 block of West Walnut Street. A $100 32-inch Roku TV, a $25 air compressor and a $100 motor jack were each reported stolen. A $10 lock was also reported damaged.
On May 26 at 12:24 p.m., police responded to a burglary forced entry at an 1100 block of West Seventh Street address. The following items were reported stolen: $700 in knives, $200 in cash, 100 worth of hair clippers, $60 in rings, a $30 backpack, an $80 flashlight and an $80 handbag. A $230 pair of sunglasses, a pair of $120 Jeans, a $65 belt and a $15 speaker were also reported stolen.
A $212 walkie-talkie was reported stolen from a Zero block of G Street address on May 26 at 3:06 p.m.
Some $408 worth of pool cues were reported stolen from a 3700 block of North Main Street business at 4:10 p.m. on May 27.
Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at a 4500 block of North Main Street business on May 27 at 6:05 p.m. Some $181.46 in clothes were reported stolen.
The following items were reported stolen on May 28 at 1:10 p.m. from a 300 block of South Beech Street residence: a $1,000 stereo system, a $400 Roku TV and an $800 AC unit.
A larceny was reported at an 800 block of North Atkinson Avenue residence on May 28 at 5:42 p.m. A $100 TV, a $100 sound bar, a $60 DVD player, a $20 shelf, a $30 cabinet and $150 in DVDs were reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched on May 29 at 9:18 a.m. to a 2600 block of North Main Street address about a larceny call. A $150 key set was reported stolen.
Police responded to a larceny call on May 29 at 4:12 p.m. from a 200 block of East Frazier Street address. Two cameras with a combined value of $200 were reported stolen.
Some $300 in clothing was reported stolen from a 4300 block of North Main Street business on May 29 at 6:42 p.m.
The following items were reported stolen from a 100 block of North Main Street business at 5:32 p.m. on May 30: an $875 opal pendant, a $125 Onyx ring, a $125 Gaspeite ring and $50 of red Garnets.
The following items were reported stolen from a 400 block of East Fifth Street residence on May 30 at 3:25 p.m.: a $200 mattress, a $300 stove and a $300 refrigerator.
Officers were dispatched to a larceny call at a 1700 block of West Second Street address on May 30 at 3:40 a.m. A $400 Galaxy 11 Samsung cell phone was reported stolen.
Police were dispatched to a larceny in the 1600 block of South Sunset Avenue address on May 31 at 8:46 p.m. A $700 Chihuahua was reported stolen.