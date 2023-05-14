The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Police responded to a shoplifting call May 7 at 3:55 p.m. at a 600 block of South Main Street business. Some 50 lighters worth a total of $149.50 were reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Caesar Norbeto Hernandez was charged May 6 at 9:33 a.m. with criminal damage to property while in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Jake Bradley Goldston was charged May 7 at 7:20 a.m. with burglary while at the Roswell Police Department at 128 W. Second St.
Santana Montoya was charged with shoplifting May 8 at 12:01 a.m. while at a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Matthew Fredrick Thyberg was charged May 10 at 1:35 a.m. with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 600 block of East Second Street.
Arson/criminal damage calls
On May 5 at 7:55 p.m., officers responded to a criminal damage call while in the Zero block of Langley Place. A window valued at $500 was reported damaged.
A $180 window was reported damaged May 6 at 10:11 a.m. while at a 1200 block of South East Main Street address.
Police were dispatched to a criminal damage call May 6 at 10:50 a.m. while in the 300 block of Poe Street. A window and door, each valued at $300, were reported damaged.
On May 9 at 10:30 a.m., police responded to a criminal damage call while in the 1800 block of North Main Street. A $110 cell phone was reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 4500 block of North Main Street May 8 at 5:20 p.m. A 2023 Toyota reportedly sustained $1,000 in damage.
Police responded to a criminal damage call in the 2700 block of North Main Street May 11 at 12:50 a.m. A 2001 Mercury SUV was reported stolen.
Larcenies/thefts
A $780 chainsaw was reported stolen from a 1300 block South Main Street location May 5 at 4:38 p.m.
On May 8 at 12:54 a.m. police responded to a call about an incident of credit card fraud at a 2000 block of Gary Drive address. Some $143.53 was reported stolen.
A 1996 Chevy Cavalier was reported stolen from a 300 block of South Forest Drive address on May 8 at 7:48 p.m.