The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Officers were dispatched to a 500 block of East Second Street address April 5 at 3:26 p.m. in response to a criminal damage call. A gas pump reportedly sustained $2,000 in damage.
Arrests/citations
Adryan Gallegos was charged with larceny on March 31 at 1:15 p.m. while in the 500 block of West Brasher Road
Lorenzo Roman Rangel was charged March 31 at 2:05 p.m. with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Luis Adrian Flores was charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs April 3 at 12:15 a.m. while in the 900 block of West Deming Street.
Zacary Wyatt Yardis was charged April 3 at 6:19 a.m. with forgery while at a Zero block of Lafayette Loop address.
Jesus Navarro was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs April 3 at 8:58 a.m. while in the 500 block of North Washington Avenue.
Devointe J`Lique was charged April 3 at 10:50 a.m., with shoplifting from an 1800 block of South Main Street business.
Lorenzo Alonzo was charged with criminal damage to property on April 4 at 8:05 p.m. while at a 2300 block of North Main Street motel. A wall and a door each reportedly sustained $1,000 in damage.
Deborah Nichol Copeland was charged with forgery on April 6 at 12:47 a.m. while in the 100 block of South Lea Avenue.
Arson/criminal damage calls
Officers were dispatched to a breaking and entering call April 1 at 12:38 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Union Avenue. A window had reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
Police responded to a criminal damage call in the 1000 block of South Garden Avenue on April 4 at 2:11 a.m. A 2023 Toyota reportedly sustained $400 in damage.
A bed cover was reported to have sustained $800 in damage at a 100 block of Military Heights Drive location on April 6 at 6:01 p.m.
On April 7 at 1:27 a.m., a criminal damage call was reported at a 330 block of East Bonney Street address. A windshield on a Ram pickup truck reportedly sustained $300 in damage, a brick fireplace reportedly sustained $2,000 in damage and two bags of clothing reportedly sustained $200 in damage.
Larcenies/thefts
The following items were reported stolen from a 1300 block of South Main Street business March 30 at 4:30 p.m: a $99 backpack, a $300 18 volt ½ impact wrench and a $200 D-Handle Jigsaw.
A 2017 Dodge Ram reportedly sustained $250 in damage on April 1 at 8:49 a.m. while in the 1900 block of South Sunset Avenue.
Police responded April 1 at 11:18 a.m. to a larceny shoplifting from a 300 block of South Main Street business after $15 in trading cards were reported stolen.
On April 2 at noon a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe was reported stolen from a Zero block of Van Lueven Place location.
An officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of West Alameda Street April 2 at 4:21 p.m. in reference to a larceny from a building. A $505 AR-15 and a $500 Ruger Mark 2 firearm were reported stolen.
At 2:56 p.m. on April 3, a $398 bicycle was reported stolen from a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
The following items were reported stolen April 3 at 12:37 a.m. from a 2700 block of North Main Street business: three speakers with a combined value of $210, a pair of $80 headphones and a $70 backpack.
An $800 Husky dog was reported stolen April 3 at 5 p.m. from a 900 block of West Fourth Street address.
Police were dispatched to a 2700 block of North Main Street business April 5 at midnight in reference to a larceny shoplifting. Some $591 in merchandise were reported stolen.
Officers responded April 6 at 4:08 p.m. to a larceny call in the 700 block of East Country Club Road where a $1,000 iPhone 13 was reported stolen.