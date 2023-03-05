The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
The following items were reported stolen Feb. 27 at 11:37 p.m. from a 400 block of E. Jefferson St. location: $4,500 in motorcycle parts, a $100 clarinet, $350 in KISS dolls and $1,000 worth of holsters. Two sheds also reportedly sustained a combined $7,000 in damages.
Arrests/citations
Craig Lee Boughton was charged with burglary on Feb 24 at 12:01 a.m. while in the 300 block of E. Lewis St.
Victor Manuel Alvidrez was charged with controlled substances; possession prohibited on Feb. 24 at 2:15 p.m. while in the 300 block of E. Lewis St.
Ceaser Norbeto Hernandez was charged Feb. 24 at 3:17 p.m. with criminal damage to property while in the 100 block of E. Tilden St.
Joshua Carl Simmons was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited Feb. 25 at 1:09 a.m. while in the 2500 block of N. Washington Ave.
Monica Marie Aranda was charged Feb. 25 at 3:47 a.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 100 block of N. Fourth St.
David Gumara Estrada on Feb. 25 at 6:03 p.m. was charged with shoplifting while in the Zero block of Lea Ave.
Roberto Escontrias Calderon was charged Feb. 25 at 6:03 p.m. with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 2100 block of S. Sunset Ave.
Andres Angel Barraza was charged with shoplifting from a 100 block of E. College Blvd. address Feb. 25 at 7:48 p.m.
Alexandria Renee Peterson on Feb. 26 at 12:25 a.m. was charged with forgery while in the 200 block of S. Sunset Ave.
Cory McEntire was charged with being a fugitive from justice Feb. 27 at 3:43 a.m. while in the 1800 block of N. Atkinson Ave.
Gabriel Mark Martinez was charged Feb. 28 at 10:39 a.m. with controlled substances; possession prohibited while in the 200 block of W. Mathews St.
Atalaya Mae Alvarez was charged with controlled substances; possession prohibited Feb. 28 at 11:14 a.m. while in the 400 block of E. Albuquerque St.
Frankie Ray Archuleta was charged March 1 at 5:13 a.m. with breaking and entering while in the Zero block of Park Place. A $100 door was reported damaged.
Thomas Theodore Chavez was at the Roswell Police Department at 128 West Second St. on March 1 at 8:44 a.m. was charged with theft of a credit card.
Jason Clancy Dyer was charged March 1 at 1:24 p.m. with being a fugitive from justice while in the 300 block of E. Deming St.
Justino Martinez was charged March 2 at 3:11 p.m. with firearms, destructive devices receipt, transport by a felon while in the Zero block of Grand Ave.
Sophia Lorena Sollis was charged with robbery while at the Roswell Police Department at 128 West Second St. on March 2 at 5:59 p.m.
Martina Michelle Fernandez on March 2 at 9:56 p.m. was charged with criminal damage to property while at a 100 block of E. Alameda St. location.
Arsons/criminal damage calls
Police responded Feb. 24 at 8:53 a.m. to a criminal damage call at a 2700 block of N. Main St. business. A $2,000 glass door was reported damaged.
Larcenies/thefts
A stove and a water heater, each valued at $250, were reported stolen Feb. 24 at 10:14 a.m. from a 1000 block of S. Michigan Ave. address.
Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of N. Main St. Feb. 24 at 11:57 a.m. in reference to a criminal, damage, burglary and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call. A 2007 Toyota Tacoma along with a $1,000 laptop were reported stolen. A side window on the vehicle reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
Some $200 worth of items were reported stolen from a 1000 block of S. Main St. business on Feb. 24 at 5:50 p.m.
A $100 wallet was reported stolen from a 1200 block of W. Second St. address on Feb 26 at 9:05 a.m.
The following items were reported stolen Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m. from an 800 block of W. Third St. address: a $5 prescription pill bottle, a $50 Craftsman toolbox, $5 in tools and a $10 eyeglasses case.
Officers were dispatched to a burglary call Feb. 26 at 5:59 p.m. while in the 500 block of S. Kentucky Ave. A $200 TV was reported stolen.
Police responded to a larceny shoplifting call Feb. 27 at 2:54 p.m. from a 4500 block of N. Main St. business. A $264 Bissel vacuum cleaner was reported stolen.
A 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck was reported stolen Feb. 28 at 6:51 a.m. from a 3600 block of W. Second St. residence.
Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of N. Garden Ave. Feb. 28 at 9:54 a.m. while in the 2700 block of N. Garden Ave. Six bronze fittings with a value of $180 were reported stolen.
The following items were reported stolen Feb. 28 at 1:03 p.m. from a 2700 block of N. Main St. business: $100 ULTMT earbuds, $40 of clothing, $30 of headphones and $25 of JLAB headphones.
A $570 inverter and an $880 generator were reported stolen from a 1700 block of N. Main St. address March 2 at 4:18 a.m.