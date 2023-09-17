The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
On Sept. 9 at 5:11 p.m., $5,115 was reported stolen in an alleged wire fraud incident at a 5200 block of West Country Club Road address.
Friday, Sept. 8
4:43 p.m. — Dylan Klaus Rivera was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited at a 500 block of West McGaffey Street address.
5:33 p.m. — Police responded to a report of wire fraud at a 100 block of West Second Street. Some $3,000 in cash was reported stolen.
11:20 p.m. — Alex O Castillo was charged with destruction and misuse of public property while at a 100 block of East Sixth Street.
Saturday, Sept. 9
1:50 a.m. — A $150 ladder was reported stolen from a 300 block of North Main Street during an alleged breaking and entering.
1:55 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Bland Street in response to a breaking and entering and criminal damage call. A driver door on a vehicle reportedly sustained $2,000 in damage and a door $100 in damage.
2:32 a.m. — Faith Marie Richardson was charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon at a 600 block of Willow Drive.
2:44 a.m. — Raymond Marrujo Ward was charged with breaking and entering at a 300 block of East Bland Street address.
3:28 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East 19th Street in reference to a criminal damage call. A vehicle windshield was reported to have sustained $1,000 in damage.
6:05 a.m. — Joseph Johnny Hernandez was charged with larceny while at a 1700 block of West Second Street location.
11:10 a.m. — Police responded to a robbery in the 1700 block of West Second Street. A $150 cell phone and a $100 bicycle were reported stolen.
5:34 p.m. — Karina Arrieta was charged with burglary at a 2600 block of Emerald Drive address after $4,760 in cash and $200 in clothing and furs were reported stolen.
Sunday, Sept. 10
12:24 a.m. — Alex O. Castillo was charged with destruction and misuse of public property while at a 300 block of Sixth Street address.
Monday, Sept. 11
3 a.m. — Two surveillance cameras valued at $350 each were reported stolen from a 1300 block of East Second Street business.
2:23 p.m. — John Lee Kellar was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
12:07 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Second Street in reference to a criminal damage call, A glass door reportedly sustained $1,500 in damage and a window $2,500 in damage.
1:19 p.m. — A $800 iPhone 12 left inside a restroom at a 2300 block of North Main Street business was reported stolen.
1:49 p.m. — Ida Moreno was charged with possession, delivery or manufacture of drug paraphernalia at a 100 block of East Country Club Road address.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
8:56 p.m. — Some $25 in beer was reported stolen from a 500 block of East Second Street business.
Thursday, Sept. 14
12:16 a.m. — An officer on patrol was dispatched to the 400 block of West Tilden Street in reference to a burglary and criminal damage call. A $500 Roku TV was reported stolen. A door reportedly sustained $200 in damage.
6:17 p.m. — Anthony Rey Perez was charged with robbery at an 1100 block of South Washington Avenue address.
8:08 p.m. — The following items were reported stolen during a larceny shoplifting at a 900 block of West Second Street business: $30 of Tide Pods, a $9 Tide Pen, $35 of rib eye steaks and $39 of alcohol.