The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Some $6,575.57 in tools and other items were reported stolen from a 1200 block of South Main Street location on May 14 at 11:48 a.m.
Arrests/citations
Robert John Rye was charged with larceny May 12 at 4:46 p.m. while in the 1500 block of South Union Avenue.
Garrett Wilson Dunn on May 12 at 7:58 p.m. was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Ronald Leroy Gonzales was charged with shoplifting from a 500 block of East Second Street business on May 16 at 7:35 p.m.
Melissa Morrin was charged May 17 at 9:18 a.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member while at a 2200 block of a Juniper Street address. A vehicle windshield reportedly sustained $250 in damage and windows sustained $500 in damage.
Edward Gustamantes was charged with shoplifting May 17 at 9:04 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Arson/criminal damage calls
Officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 1500 block of North Ohio Avenue May 12 at 9:51 p.m. A $300 window was reported damaged.
At 12:58 p.m. on May 13 police responded to a criminal damage call while in the 300 block of East Sixth Street where a door reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
Police on May 13 at 8:14 p.m. responded to a criminal damage call in the Zero block of Walker Place. A wooden fence reportedly sustained $650 in damage.
A 1986 Oldsmobile reportedly sustained $500 in damage during a shooting on May 13 at 10:55 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Lea Avenue.
The headlights, bumper and panel on a Jeep Cherokee reportedly sustained $600 in damage May 14 at 11:57 p.m. at a 600 block of South Missouri Avenue location.
Three tires and a dashboard were each reported to have sustained $100 in damage during an attempted larceny of vehicle parts May 15 at 6:49 a.m. while in the 2400 block of Prairie Avenue.
Police responded May 15 at 11:20 a.m. to a criminal damage call in the 500 block of West Tilden Street. The following items were reported damaged: a $100 screen, a $300 window and two doors each valued at $200.
A glass door reportedly sustained $500 in damage May 15 at 4:58 p.m. at a 400 block of South Sycamore Avenue address.
Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of North Plains Park Drive May 16 at 10:49 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. Some $250 in clothing was reportedly damaged.
Police responded to a larceny call in the 100 block of East 4th Street May 17 at 10:38 a.m. A $100 mobile phone was reported stolen.
Larcenies/thefts
Officers were dispatched May 12 at 6:22 p.m. to a larceny shoplifting at a 4500 block of North Main Street business. Some $863.15 in items were reported stolen.
On May 13 at 12:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle burglary in the 700 block of East Greenwood Drive. A $500 laptop and a backpack with books with a combined value of $300 were reported stolen.
A $100 purse and $50 cell phone were reported stolen May 14 at 3:09 p.m. from an 1100 block of South Main Street location.
A purse and a wallet, each valued at $200, and $2,502 in cash were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary May 15 at 5:12 a.m. while at a 1200 block of Leslie Lane address.
On May 16 at 2:57 a.m., a $100 beard trimmer was reportedly stolen during a shoplifting at an 1800 block of North Main Street business.
The following items were reported stolen May 16 at 1:58 p.m. from a 410 East 23rd Street location: a $200 vintage red flyer wagon and a $15 flower pot.
A shoplifting was reported May 17 at 1:07 p.m. at a 900 block of West 2nd Street business. Eight T-bone steaks with a combined value of $164.32 and two bags valued at $11.98 were reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Jaffa Street May 17 at 9:28 p.m. in response to a larceny call. A $360 Taurus G3c handgun and a $60 holster were both reported stolen.
Police responded to a burglary and criminal damage call in the 1000 block of South Union Avenue May 18 at 10:30 a.m. A washing machine and a dryer, each valued at $400, and a $100 bicycle were reported stolen. A $100 door and $500 fence were each reported damaged.