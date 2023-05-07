The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
On April 29 at 2:39 a.m. an arson was reported at a playground in the 300 block of East Buena Vista Street. A porta potty reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
Arrests/citations
Todd Vallejos was charged with criminal damage to property April 28 at 12:54 a.m. while in the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue.
Amanda Renee Garcia was charged with larceny April 28 at 4:07 p.m. while in the 2300 block of North Main Street.
Joel Renteria-Montes was charged with false imprisonment on April 28 at 5:54 p.m. while in the 1700 block of North Delaware Avenue.
Oscar Noe Garcia-Cobos was charged April 29 at 12:10 a.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and drugs while in 200 block of East McCune Street.
Jose Manuel Chavez and Yanelli Jasmine Talamantes were each charged May 1 at 1:07 a.m. with robbery while in the 600 block of East Summit Street.
Dakota Wesley Dent was charged with larceny May 1 at 3:57 a.m. while in the 200 block of East Wilshire Boulevard.
Miguel Rodriguez on May 4 at 1:57 p.m. was charged with burglary while at a 400 block of North Richardson Avenue address.
Jesse Manuel Lopez was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on May 4 at 9:36 p.m. while in the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue.
Mitchell Edward McCrea on May 5 at 12:14 a.m. was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 700 block of North Main Street.
Arson/criminal damage calls
Police responded to a criminal damage call April 28 at 12:44 p.m. at a 3000 block of North Kentucky Avenue location. A $500 window was reported damaged.
At 4:50 p.m. April 29 police received a criminal damage call about an incident that occurred in the 500 block of East Bland Street. A $225 windshield on a Dodge pickup truck and a $150 driver's side window were reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 900 block of Norris Place May 1 at 11:31 p.m. A $300 window was reported damaged.
Police were dispatched to a criminal damage and vehicle burglary call May 4 at 4:47 a.m. while in the 200 block of South Main Street. A rear driver's side window reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
At 6:21 p.m. on May 4, police were dispatched to the 1700 block of West Summit Street in response to a criminal damage call. On a vehicle three tires valued at $200, a gas tank cover valued at $200 and a hood latch valued at $200 were reported damaged.
Larcenies/thefts
Some $678 in items were reported stolen from a 4500 block of North Main Street business April 28 at 2:08 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of North Main Street April 28 at 4:32 p.m. Items with a combined value of $183 were reported stolen.
A $320 jeep wagon was reported stolen April 30 at 3:27 p.m. from a 2700 North Main Street business.
Police responded May 2 at 1:12 p.m. to a report of a robbery with a firearm in the 2300 block of South Main Street. An electric bicycle valued at $902.89 was reported stolen.