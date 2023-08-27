The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Some 500 red bricks, with a combined value of $1,500, were reported stolen on Aug. 23 at 4:43 p.m. from a 100 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue address.
Aug. 18
Midnight — The following items were reported stolen from a building in the 900 block of South Wyoming Avenue: an $800 watch, a $2,000 laptop, a $100 safe and $100 in shoes.
1:51 p.m. — Marcy Amber Stotts was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 3017 block of North Main Street address
3:55 p.m. — Michelle Rae Sosa was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited while at a 2400 block of South Virginia Avenue address.
5:18 p.m. — Michelle Kincaid was in the 500 block of West McGaffey Street when she was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited.
7:28 p.m. — A door frame at a 200 block of North Virginia Avenue address reportedly sustained $300 in damage.
7:33 p.m. — Justin Martinez was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 100 block of East Country Club Road.
Aug. 19
Midnight — Police were dispatched to a 300 block of East Berrendo Road address about a report of credit card fraud. Some $1,400 was reported stolen.
12:49 a.m. — Officers responded to a larceny of a bicycle call in the 2800 block of North Main Street. A $1200 Trek bicycle was reported stolen.
3:01 p.m. — A residence in the 600 block of South Wyoming Avenue was reported to have sustained $100 in damage from graffiti.
8:38 p.m. — Crystal Emma Lara was charged with negligent arson while in the 1400 block of South Garden Avenue.
10:02 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a 2012 Honda Civic that was reported stolen from the 3300 block of West Bland Street.
10:55 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to the Zero block of A Street in response to a criminal damage call. A chain-link fence reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
11:27 p.m. — Luis A Ortega—Peralta was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs at a 1200 block of East 19th Street address.
Aug. 20
11:38 a.m. — Sabryn Gonzales was charged with embezzlement of a motor vehicle while in the 1400 block of East Hendricks Street.
4:17 p.m. — A gas meter at a 1400 block of Highland Road location reportedly sustained $500 in damage.
5 p.m. — Steven Chuman was charged with false imprisonment at a 1700 block of West Alameda Street address.
Aug. 21
10:45 a.m.— Daniel O Guerrero was charged with embezzlement at the Roswell Police Department at 128 West Second Street.
Aug. 22
9:16 a.m. — A $150 bicycle was reported stolen from a 1400 block of South Missouri Street address.
12:20 p.m. — Alicia Marie Guevara was charged with embezzlement and failure to pay fines while in the 1600 block of South Mulberry Avenue.
4:35 p.m. — Police responded to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call in the 500 block of West McGaffey Street. A 1996 Chevy was reported stolen.
6 p.m. — Veronica Danielle Montoya was charged with larceny at an 800 block of Avenida Manana address
7:38 p.m.— Jasmine Paige Carrillo was charged with burglary while she was at the Roswell Police Department at 128 West Second Street.
8:34 p.m.— At a 2900 block of South Lea Avenue home, a trailer reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
Aug. 23
1:41 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary and criminal damage call at a 400 block of North Virginia Avenue address. Some $55,090 in items were reportedly stolen, while two doors on a 2019 Honda Civic and a door each sustained $5,000 and $300 in damage respectively.
11:52 a.m. — A $500 refrigerator was reported stolen from a 1300 block of North Maple Street location.
12:04 p.m. — Alisha Ann Martinez was charged with shoplifting while in the 2900 block of East Fruitland Drive.
1:28 p.m. — Alexandra Gabrielle Gonzalez was charged with criminal damage damage to property at a 700 block of South Aspen Avenue address. Two windows reportedly sustained $200 in damage.
2:13 p.m. — An armed robbery was reported at a 1000 block of West Poe Street location. The following items were stolen: a $25 MP3 player, a $200 Minolta camera, a $100 Roku stick, $37 in cash, a $50 voice recorder, and a $50 RCA tablet.
6:57 p.m. — A criminal damage call from a 3000 Alhambra Drive address was received by police. A Philips TV, an iPhone Prom Max and a TLC TV reportedly sustained damage of $140, $1,400 and $300 respectively.
7:29 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal damage and burglary call at a 1500 block location. Some $17,000 in electrical vandalism was reported and two Lennox HVACs reportedly sustained $15,600 in damage. A $500 water softener, a $14,000 water heater, and an $800 water heater were reported stolen.
Aug. 24
3:59 p.m. — The following items were reported stolen from a 4500 block of North Main Street business: a $19 hairbrush, $6 in shampoo, $8 in men's shampoo, two shirts valued at $16, $13 in socks, $80 coveralls, a $20 pack of shirts and a $17 laptop case.
5:52 p.m. — Jenette Aragon was charged with shoplifting at a 1600 block of South East Main Street business.