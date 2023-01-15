The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Twelve lighters with a total value of $107 were reported stolen Jan. 10 at 8:47 a.m. from a 2600 block of West 2nd Street address.
Arrests/citations
Manuel Ray Lemos was charged Jan. 6 at 12:34 a.m. with larceny while in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Yoshimi Nannette Balderrama was charged Jan. 6 at 2:31 p.m. with possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 1300 block of North Garden Avenue.
Jeremiah Cole Romero was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited Jan. 6 at 3:08 p.m. while in the 1400 block of East Hendricks Street.
Manuel Grandos was charged Jan. 7 at 3:54 p.m. with shoplifting while at a 4500 block of North Main Street business. A pair of $55 boots were reported stolen. The incident report says his identity initially could not be confirmed due to him claiming to be from Mexico and that he “does not have any papers.”
Corey Deck was charged with shoplifting Jan. 9 at 2:21 p.m. while at a 400 block of 24th Street location.
Corey Deck was charged Jan. 9 at 2:51 p.m, with burglary while in the 2300 block of Texas Avenue.
Desiree Linares was charged with criminal damage to property of a household member Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. while in the 2800 block of Encanto Drive.
Matthew Paul Montano on Jan. 11 at 7:47 pm. was charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 2300 block of Prairie Avenue.
Carlos Ruben Ramirez was charged Jan. 12 at 12:30 p.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member while in the 100 block of West College Boulevard.
Oscar Gibrany Garcia-Gutierrez was charged with one count of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Jan. 12 at 6:09 p.m. while in the 3200 block of South Lea Avenue.
Arsons/criminal damages
Officers were dispatched to a 900 block of North Greenwood Avenue address on Jan. 7 at 11:23 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. A $50 tire was reported damaged.
Larcenies/thefts
Police responded to a larceny Jan. 6 at 10:04 a.m. while in the 100 block of North Garden Avenue. A $199 drill was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Main Street Jan. 6 at 12:04 p.m. in reference to a larceny and credit card fraud call. Cash in the amount of $900 and a $100 wallet were reported stolen.
On Jan. 9 at 5:20 p.m. police responded to a larceny shoplifting at a 4500 block of North Main Street address. A $22 pair of shorts, a $35 pair of shorts, two pairs of jogging pants with a combined value of $55 and a $32 tie dye hoodie were reported stolen.
Police responded to a larceny shoplifting call Jan. 12 at 1:12 p.m. while in the 2800 block of North Main Street. A $260 chainsaw was reported stolen.