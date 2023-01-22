The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Jaffa Street on Jan. 16 at 10:10 a.m. in reference to a burglary. Some $2,500 in electrical wire was reported stolen.
Arrests/Citations
Deven Moreno was charged Jan. 14 at 7:57 p.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1400 block of West McGaffey Street.
Nakita Rachael Andrea McMath was charged Jan. 16 at 2:58 p.m. with larceny shoplifting while in a 1200 South Main Street location.
Amberlee Paige Choy was charged Jan. 16 at 11:48 p.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 2600 block of South Main Street.
Roslyn Castell was charged with criminal damage to property Jan. 17 at 2:30 a.m. while in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Jessie Miller was charged with burglary Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. while in the 1700 block of South Sunset Avenue.
Jace Lee Hoskins was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited Jan. 17 at 11:09 p.m. while in the 100 block of East Mathews Street.
Juan Pablo Salazar-Delrio was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Jan. 18 at 8:57 p.m. while in the 400 block of West Second Street.
Uzziel Issac Sota was charged with shoplifting Jan. 19 at 5:44 p.m. while in the 1200 block of South Main Street.
Bryan Lee Benton was charged Jan. 19 at 7:25 p.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member while in the zero block of Riverside Drive. A $150,000 house was reported destroyed.
Arsons/Criminal Damages
Police responded to a larceny and criminal damage call Jan. 13 at 3:50 a.m. from a 1200 East Second Street address. A $100 propane cage was reported damaged and a $67 propane tank was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Brasher Road in response to a criminal damage and larceny from coin-operated machines call Jan. 14 at 4:27 a.m. A $1,600 metal door and a $500 coin changer were reported damaged and $237.50 in cash was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Deming Street on Jan. 15 at 1:52 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. A single occupancy dwelling at the location had reportedly sustained $25,000 in damage.
At 2:24 a.m. on Jan. 17 officers were dispatched to the 900 block of North Main Street in reference to a criminal damage to property call. Walls, poles and windows reportedly sustained a combined total of $300 in damage.
On Jan. 17 at 3:43 a.m. police were dispatched to an 800 block of West Second Street business in response to a criminal damage call. A $3,000 glass door was reportedly damaged.
Larcenies/Thefts
On Jan. 13 at 1:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to a 700 block of South Main Street business in response to a larceny shoplifting. A 180-piece tool set with an estimated value of $170 was reported stolen.
Police responded Jan. 13 at 4:16 p.m. to a larceny shoplifting call in the 4500 block of North Main Street. The following items were reported stolen: two Instax cameras with a combined value of $145; $34.98 of Polaroid film; $14.88 of curtains: two Sprites worth $6.98; and $1.98 in snacks.
At 8:19 p.m. Jan. 13, police responded to a robbery in the Zero block of Bayou Court. A $21 large pepperoni pizza and an $8 eight-piece boneless wings order were reported stolen.
On Jan. 14 at 8:42 a.m. officers were dispatched to a larceny call in the 1200 block of West McGaffey Street. A Taurus 9 mm handgun valued at $250 was reported stolen.
A $500 handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 15 at 8:16 p.m. while in the 300 block of West Brasher Road.
Police were dispatched to a vehicle burglary in the 1400 block of Sunset Place Jan. 17 at 7:06 a.m. A $400 laptop, as well as a checkbook, a check that was not cashed, “sentimental coins” and a mailbox key, each valued at $1, were reported stolen.
A 2004 Ford Explorer was reported stolen Jan. 17 at 7:11 a.m. from an 800 block of West Fourth Street location.
Officers responded to a vehicle burglary in the 1700 block of South Union Avenue
Jan. 17 at 12:05 p.m. The following items were reported stolen: a $120 wallet; a $50 backpack and $15 in cash. Also reported stolen were a driver's license; vehicle insurance documentation as well as American Express and Pioneer Bank cards.
A $629 Springfield Hellcat handgun was reported stolen Jan. 17 at 1:16 p.m. during a vehicle burglary in the 1500 block of Sunset Place.