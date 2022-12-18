The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
At 5:39 p.m. on Dec. 10 $350 of cigarette cartons were reported stolen from a 2200 block South Sunset Avenue address.
Arrests/citations
Carl F Vansteenburg was charged with shoplifting from a 900 block of West 2nd Street location Dec. 9 at 12:01 a.m.
Soul Vanessa Hardesty was charged Dec. 9 at 11:10 a.m. with failure to appear and shoplifting while in the 900 block of West 2nd Street.
Gabriel Nicole McCarrick was charged on Dec. 10 at 6:23 p.m. was charged with kidnapping while at the Roswell Police Department.
Alan Blaine Arnold was charged Dec. 10 at 6:38 p.m. with kidnapping while at the 600 block of Woody Drive address.
Shaddik Dominic Mesquita on Dec, 11 at 12:20 a.m. was charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the zero block of St. Mary's Place.
Roland Lucero was charged Dec. 11 at 7:13 p.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1200 block of West Summit Street.
Francisco Alberto Salazar was charged Dec. 11 at 11:46 p.m. with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 600 block of South Washington Avenue.
Angelo Dale Taylor was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on Dec. 13 at 6:26 p.m. while in the 2800 block of North Delicado Drive.
Elisa Lee Kowalik was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Dec. 13 at 7:31 p.m. while in the 3200 block of North Main Street.
Vanessa Dixon was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Dec. 14 at 10:47 p.m. while in the 1400 block of West 2nd Street.
Arsons/criminal damages
Officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call Dec. 12 at 9:31 a.m. while in the 2300 block of North Main Street. A $20 light bulb and a $750 glass door were reported damaged.
A $200 tailgate on a Chevy Canyon was reported damaged Dec. 12 at 7:02 p.m. while in the 3000 block of North Richardson Avenue.
Police responded Dec. 15 at 10:27 a.m. to a criminal damage call in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. A vehicle door and mirror, with a combined total of $700 were reported damaged.
On Dec. 15 at 5:52 p.m. in the 300 block of West Bonny Drive a 2005 GMC reportedly sustained $1,000 in damage.
Larcenies/thefts
Police responded to a burglary Dec. 9 at 8:18 a.m. in the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. The following items were reported stolen: two Craftsman weed eaters each valued at $100; a $300 leaf blower; $50 in Christmas decorations and $200 in blankets.
A $729 gas-powered chainsaw was reported stolen Dec. 9 at 4:02 p.m. from a 2800 block of North Main Street location.
Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Main Street Dec. 10 at 5:52 a.m. in response to a larceny. Some $2,491 in cash, along with a $550 money box were reported stolen. Also, a $550 coin changer; $300 door and a $70 lock were each reported damaged.
The following items were reported stolen Dec. 12 at 9:31 a.m. from a vehicle in the Zero block of Military Heights Drive: a $100 bag of tools; $200 in cash; a $300 drill and a $300 iPhone.
Police responded to a larceny call Dec. 14 at 10:33 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Main Street where a $7,000 commercial water heater was reported stolen.
A case of credit card fraud was reported to police Dec. 14 at 3:53 p.m. at a 2300 block of North Sherman Avenue address. Some $334.81 was reported stolen.
On Dec. 14 at 5:02 p.m. police responded to a burglary call in the 700 block of East Bland Street. A $1,000 air compressor and a $600 pressure washer were reported stolen.
Pending inventory with a combined value of $100 was reported stolen from a 1700 block of South Union Avenue address Dec. 14 at 7:03 p.m.
A $299 wrench was reported stolen from a 5000 block of North Main Street location Dec. 15 at 1:14 p.m.
Police responded Dec. 15 at 10:46 p.m to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of South Atkinson Avenue. A 2019 Honda Civic was reported stolen.