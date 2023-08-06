The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Some $5,000 in fiber optic cable was reported stolen from a 1400 block of North Atkinson Avenue business on July 28 at 2:17 p.m.
Arrests/citations
Mario Rodriguez-Noriega was charged on July 27 at 5:06 p.m. with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and drugs while in the 900 block of West 16th Street.
Anthony Cruz Lopez was charged on July 28 at 12:46 a.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and drugs while in the 2800 block of North Montana Avenue.
Bronson Lee Clark was charged with criminal damage to property at 1:58 a.m. on July 28 after a $300 window at a 1600 block of West Walnut Street address was reported damaged.
Tucker Zane Fusson was charged with reckless driving on July 29 at 12:41 a.m. while in the 2900 block of North Main Street.
Jesus Jovani Martinez-Zarabia while at an 800 block of East Hendricks Street address was charged July 29 at 3:50 p.m. with false imprisonment and failure to appear.
Juan Diego Moreno was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 1000 block of Rancho Road on July 29 at 4:48 p.m.
Alyza Monique Montano was charged with criminal damage to the property of a household member and failure to appear on July 29 at 9:14 p.m. while in the 400 block of West Country Club Road.
Louis Hinojosa was charged on July 30 at 11:56 a.m. with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear while in the 1200 block of Cahoon Avenue.
Jessie Miller was charged with robbery at 2:38 p.m. on July 30 while in the 700 block of South Grand Avenue.
Cornelius Baker was charged with burglary on July 30 at 5:45 p.m. while on Eighth Avenue.
William Herrera was charged on Aug. 1 at 12:34 p.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 800 block of West Hendricks Street.
Donald Lyons was charged with reckless driving on Aug. 1 at 5:10 p.m. while in the 900 block of North Atkinson Avenue.
Kristi Jonelle Horton was charged with controlled substance possession prohibited on Aug. 2 at 8:12 p.m. while in the 600 block of North Ohio Avenue.
Joseph Y Stone was charged with shoplifting on Aug. 3 at 5:57 p.m. while at a 4400 block of North Main Street location.
Arson/criminal damage calls
Officers were dispatched on July 28 at 8:13 a.m. to a 900 block of East Bland Street business in reference to a criminal damage call. A fence reportedly sustained $500 in damage.
A door at a 400 block of West Tilden Street location reportedly sustained $500 in damage on July 28 at 8:59 p.m.
Police responded to a criminal damage call at a 2100 block of West Second Street business at 4:12 p.m. on July 31. A fence reportedly sustained $1400 in damage.
A $2,000 double-pane glass window was reported damaged on July 31 at 4:55 p.m. at a 1600 block of Jackson Drive address.
Officers were dispatched to a 600 block of West 10th Street address on Aug. 1 at 3:33 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. A carpet reportedly sustained $2,000 in damage.
A vehicle windshield reportedly sustained $500 in damage on Aug. 4 at 5:58 a.m. while in the 1900 block of West Alameda Street.
Larcenies/thefts
Officers responded to a walk-in report at the Roswell Police Department on July 28 at 3:29 p.m. related to an embezzlement. Some $20,000 was reported stolen.
At 10:20 a.m. on July 31, a $125 rolling trash can was reported stolen from a 500 block of East College Boulevard address.
On July 31 at 3:15 p.m. some $134 in items were reported stolen during a burglary of a 1500 block of Adams Avenue address.
Some $168 in items were reported stolen from a 2000 block of North Main Street on Aug, 1 at 4:54 p.m.
A 2008 Honda was reported stolen from an 1800 block of Western Avenue address on Aug. 2 at 10:22 a.m.
The following items were reported stolen during a burglary of a 700 block of North Beech Avenue address on Aug. 2 at 3:35 p.m.: a $700 generator and a $140 wheelbarrow.
On Aug. 3 at 2:08 p.m. some $593.53 in food was reported stolen from a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Police responded on Aug. 4 at 4:31 a.m. to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle at a 2500 block of Bent Tree Road address. A 2004 Chevy van and a $100 mobile phone were reported stolen.