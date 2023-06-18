The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Some $5,000 in windows at a 2200 block of West Second Street business were reported damaged June 14 at 6:13 a.m.
Arrests/citations
Wendy Michelle Contreras was charged June 9 at 3:51 p.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the Zero block of East Fraizer Street.
Stephanie Herrera was charged with shoplifting on June 9 at 8:29 p.m. while at a 400 block of Buena Vista Street address.
Benjamin Kyle Reischman was charged June 10 at 4:06 a.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member while at a 4100 Pawnee Drive location.
Steven Leaton was charged with shoplifting and assault upon a peace officer June 10 at 7:42 a.m. while in the 1300 block of North Lea Avenue.
Jose Ochoa was charged with burglary on June 10 at 5:04 p.m. while in the Zero block of East Eyman Street.
Tom Wendall Sparrow was charged with racketeering June 12 at 6:47 a.m. while at the Roswell Police Department at 128 West Second St.
Victor Munoz was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited on June 13 at 4:24 a.m. while at a 1000 block of West 11th Street address.
Tiberius Andrew Peter Arlet was charged June 13 at 1:11 p.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member deprivation.
Liza Gladman-Gamez was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited while at a Zero block of Grand Avenue location at 2:54 p.m. on June 14.
Christopher Ray Cobos was charged June 14 at 10:42 p.m. with reckless driving while in the 900 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue.
Ernesto Sebastian Montanao was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited on June 14 at 8 p.m. at a 3000 block of North Main Street address.
Raymond Ward was charged with shoplifting on June 16 at 3:56 a.m. from a 2500 block of North Main Street address.
Arson/criminal damage calls
On June 9 at 1:40 p.m., police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 200 block of East College Boulevard. A car window reportedly sustained $300 in damage.
A burglary forced entry and criminal damage call was reported to police June 9 at 2:19 p.m., at an 1800 block of West Second Street commercial office. Ten windows reportedly sustained a total of $15,000 in damage. Additionally, a wall sustained $1,000 in damage, and a water heater $350 in damage.
Police were dispatched to a 1000 block of North Kansas Avenue address on June 13 at 5:36 p.m. in response to a criminal damage call. A chain link fence reportedly sustained $1,000 in damage.
On June 13 at 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a criminal damage call in the 3000 block of North Main Street. A door handle reportedly sustained $150 in damage.
A window valued at $1,000 was reported damaged at a 2100 block of West Second Street business on June 14 at 5:37 a.m.
A Ford F-150 pickup truck reportedly sustained $100 in damage June 15 at about 11:23 a.m. while in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue.
Larcenies/thefts
Police responded on June 9 at 8:21 a.m. to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle from a 1600 block of South Sunset Avenue address. A 1990 Toyota Camry was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington Avenue on June 9 at 12:04 p.m. in response to a larceny. Two cell phones with a combined value of $100, a $10 bag, and $20 in cash were reported stolen.
On June 9 at 1:04 p.m., police were called to a vehicle burglary in the 200 block of East McGaffey Street about a larceny call. A $200 purse and $1255 in cash were reported stolen.
The following items were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary on June 9 at 7:04 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Second Street: two tents with a combined value of $300, a $90 vintage U.S. Army sleeping bag, a $100 sleeping bag, and a $39 cooler.
A total of $110.96 in items were reported stolen June 10 at 11:10 a.m. from an 1100 block of South Main Street business.
On June 10 at 9:57 a.m., a 2006 Honda was reported stolen from a 2200 block of West 2nd Street address.
Police responded to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle from a 500 block of West Brasher Road address June 11 at 2:01 a.m. A 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck was reported stolen.
A $732 firearm was reported stolen from a 900 block of Pecan Drive address on June 11 at 2:57 p.m.
A 1993 Honda was reported stolen on June 12 at 5:21 a.m. from a 200 block of East Bland Street.
At 9:02 a.m. on June 12, officers were dispatched to a larceny call in the Zero block of East Wells Street. A black Glock 17 9 mm handgun valued at $400 and a $100 Nintendo Switch were reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of North Garden Avenue June 12 at 11:31 a.m. in reference to a burglary. A $600 Roku TV, a $250 Roku TV, and a $150 sound system were reported stolen.
The following items were reported stolen from a 100 block of East First Street business June 12 at 12:36 p.m.: a $99 headlamp, an $80 flashlight, a $300 battery set, and $26 of Butane fuel.
Officers were dispatched June 13 at 1 p,m. to a 3800 block of South Main Street address in response to a vehicle burglary. A $200 firearm was reported stolen.
Some $539.76 in clothing was reported stolen from a 4300 block of North Main Street business on June 13 at 6:32 p.m.
At 3:27 p.m. on June 14, police responded to a report of a larceny of a bicycle at a 100 block of East 19th Street address. A $400 motorized bicycle was reported stolen.
On June 14 at 10:39 a.m., a $1,000 Yamaha radio and speakers were reported stolen from a 600 block of West 17th Street address.
A $150 bicycle was reported stolen from a 1400 block of South Missouri Avenue address on June 14 at 11:18 p.m.
Officers responded to a larceny call June 15 at 6:23 a.m. in the 200 block of Sherrill Lane. A $500 wheelchair was reported stolen.
Police were dispatched June 15 at 9:30 a.m. to the Zero block of East Wells Street in response to a criminal damage call. A $150 dresser and an $80 ceiling fan were each reported damaged.
On June 15 at 11:53 a.m., $165.80 in merchandise was reported stolen from a 1700 block of South Union Avenue business.
A 2001 Chevy Cavalier was reported stolen from a 700 block of South Union Avenue address on June 15 at 2:24 p.m.
The following items were reported stolen June 15 at 6:33 p.m. from a 2000 block of North Garden Avenue: a $300 8-inch auger bit, a $150 leaf blower, a $150 weed eater and a $250 chainsaw. A $40 lock latch was also damaged.