The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
The following items were reported stolen on Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. during a burglary at an 1100 block of Hahn Avenue address: two pairs of earrings with a combined value of $350, an $800 ring, a $800 coin, a $15 chain necklace and a Mexican Peso valued at $4,500.
Arrests/citations
Kimberly Ann Ledbetter was charged on Aug. 4 at 1:45 p.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Javier Marrujo Ward was charged with cruelty to animals on Aug, 5 at 9:01 p.m. while at an 800 block of East Albuquerque Street address.
Jose Varela was charged on Aug. 6 at 9:38 a.m. with accidents involving death or personal injury while in the 800 block of East Albuquerque Street.
Miguel Jaramillo Romero was charged on Aug. 6 at 9:38 p.m. was charged with criminal damage to the property of a household member while at a 1300 block of East Tilden Street location.
Brigette Nicole Loftis was charged on Aug. 7 at 2:14 p.m. with larceny and failure to appear while at a 100 block of West Third Street location.
Christopher Nazario Lopez was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited on Aug. 7 at 6:44 p.m. while in the 400 block of East Reed Street.
Courtney Lynette Pennington was charged with shoplifting from a 1000 block of South Main Street address on Aug. 7 at 9:08 p.m.
Emily Cordova was charged with shoplifting on Aug. 8 at 3:27 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street.
Bernardo Rodriguez was charged with criminal damage to property of a household member on Aug. 10 at 6:59 a.m. while in the 1300 block of East Tilden Street address.
John Carlos Hernandez was charged with burglary on Aug. 10 at 8:52 a.m. while in the 300 block of West Deming Street.
Christopher Garcia-Perez was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited on Aug. 10 at 8:52 a.m. while in the 3700 block of South Atkinson Avenue.
Arson/criminal damage calls
A $20,000 camper trailer was reportedly burned and damaged on Aug. 4 at 8:52 a.m. while at a 500 block of South Lea Avenue location.
Officers were dispatched on Aug. 4 at 8:58 a.m. to a 1900 block of West Alameda Street residence in reference to a criminal damage call. A vehicle's rear windshield reportedly sustained some $500 in damage.
On Aug, 4 at 1:05 p.m. police responded to a criminal damage call in the 500 block of La Fonda Drive. A pair of $100 Apple AirPods and a $5 Bible were reported damaged.
A $150 tire was reportedly damaged on Aug. 4 at 8:54 p.m. while in the 1600 block of East Bland Street.
The front driver door on a Nissan Rogue was reported to have sustained $500 in damage on Aug. 5 at 4:27 p.m. while at a 1300 block of East Tilden Street address.
Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Conner Street on Aug. 8 at 12:05 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage and shooting at a dwelling or occupied building or from a motor vehicle call. A vehicle reportedly sustained $150 in damage, the exterior of a house reportedly sustained $500 in damage, a window $200 in damage and a wall $250 in damage.
Police responded to a criminal damage call at a 1300 block of South Richardson Avenue address at 10:38 a.m. on Aug. 8. A window reportedly sustained $200 in damage and the spring on a front door $100 in damage.
On Aug. 9 at 3:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Hendricks Street in response to a criminal damage and lost property call. A $5,000 catalytic converter was reported damaged.
A $2,500 air conditioning unit was reported damaged at a 900 block of East Second Street business on Aug. 10 at 8:42 p.m.
Larcenies/thefts
Tools and other items with a combined value of $129.34 were reported stolen Aug. 4 at 1:21 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Police responded at 1:50 p.m. on Aug. 4 to an embezzlement call at a 3600 block of North Main Street address. Cash in the amount of $1,202.34 was reported stolen.
On Aug. 4 at 8:03 p.m., a $1,076 Hobart Airforce Plasma cutter was reported stolen from a business in the 5000 block of North Main Street.
A 2021 Ford Explorer was reported stolen from a 500 block of South Hemlock Avenue address on Aug. 6 at 12:42 a.m.
Police responded Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. to a vehicle burglary in the 2300 block of North Main Street. A $1,500 iPad, a $200 speed radar, a pair of $500 shoes, a pair of $150 shoes, a $309 wallet and $29.10 in cash were reported stolen.
An HVAC with copper wire valued at $4,500 was reported stolen and a lock and chain valued at $10 was reported damaged on Aug. 8 at 7:44 p.m. at a 500 block of East Summit Street location.
On Aug. 7 at 1:51 p.m. a $150 bicycle was reported stolen from a 1200 block of Highland Road address.
A $500 LG phone was reported stolen from a 600 block of East 2nd Street location on Aug. 7 at 8:14 p.m.
Some $150 in cash was reported stolen Aug. 7 at 10:16 p.m. from a 900 block of North Atkinson Avenue address.
On Aug. 10 at 6:03 p.m., police responded to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call from a 3000 block of West Eighth Street address.