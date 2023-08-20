The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Police responded to an armed robbery on Aug. 11 at 6:30 a.m. while in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. A $150 cellphone and a $1,000 Schwinn bicycle were each reported stolen.
Aug. 11
At 10:48 a.m. police received a larceny call from a 700 block of West Summit Street address. Some $1,000 in family photos were reported stolen.
Rene Manuel Vasquez was charged with shoplifting and failure to comply at 1 p.m., while at a 2500 block of North Main Street business.
A car door window reportedly sustained $200 in damage at 2:31 p.m. while at a 100 block of West Country Club Road address.
Some $200 in products were reported to have been shoplifted from a 1700 block of South Union Avenue business at 4:19 p.m.
Aug. 12
At 12:20 p.m. a front glass door at a 1400 block of West Second Street address reportedly sustained $1500 in damage.
A $200 bicycle was reported stolen from a 100 block of Wildy Street address at 1:16 p.m.
Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Fraizer Street on Aug. 12 at 4:51 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. A storm door reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
Francisco Armando Lopez was charged with burglary at 8:03 p.m. while in the 1100 block of South Atkinson Avenue.
Aug. 13
Areseno Malachi Sanchez was charged with false imprisonment on Aug. 13 at 11:25 a.m. while in the 900 block of Pecan Drive.
At 2:21 p.m. officers responded to a criminal damage call in the 1900 block of South Sunset Avenue. A window reportedly sustained $100 in damage and a glass frame $1,500 in damage.
Officers were dispatched to a burglary call at 6:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Atkinson Avenue where $200 of car batteries were reported stolen.
Two walls reportedly sustained a combined total of $800 in damage and some electric wires $300 in damage at 6:59 p.m. while in the 2300 block of Shartelle Avenue.
Aug. 14
Christopher Cornelius Vick was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 600 block of Apple Street on Aug. 14 at 10:55 a.m.
Jonathan Perez was charged with traffic controlled substance; heroin, cocaine, and morphine at 2:24 p.m. while in the 1200 block of West McGaffey Street.
Bernard Christopher Larez was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business at 7:54 p.m.
Raquel Montoya was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business at 7:54 p.m.
At 10:22 p.m. police responded to a criminal damage call in the 1900 block of South Sunset Avenue. A truck bed reportedly sustained $100 of damage.
A $250 pair of pants and an $80 shirt were reported stolen at 11:34 p.m. during a burglary at a 500 block of South Michigan Avenue address.
Aug. 15
Johnny Ray Sanchez was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited at 12:07 p.m. while at a 100 block of East 3rd Street address.
Some $91 in cologne and perfume were reported stolen at 12:51 p.m. during a shoplifting at a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Ralph Damaree was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, synthetic drug at 1:09 p.m. while in the 2300 block of North Sherman Avenue.
Shane Cole Deck was charged at 1:09 p.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 2800 block of North Main Street.
At 1:15 p.m. Thomas Leyba was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited while at an 800 block of North Elm Avenue address.
Amanda Renee Estrada was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business at 1:28 p.m.
Gary Roybal was charged at 1:42 p.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member while at a 2300 block of North Garden Avenue address.
Ronald James Higgins was charged with controlled substances, possession with prohibited while at a 100 block of South Delaware Avenue address at 2:10 p.m.
An officer responded at 2:59 p.m. to a larceny at a 200 block of West Second Street address where a $400 business sign was reported stolen.
During a traffic stop at 3:22 p.m. in the 600 block of East Reed Street two firearms with a combined value of $800, which had been reported stolen, were recovered.
Magdalyn Jasmine Barela was charged with criminal damage to property at a 600 block of East Sixth Street address at 3:45 p.m.
Jimmy Sosa was charged with trafficking a controlled substance; synthetic drug at 3:57 p.m. while at a 400 block of Ash Avenue location.
Jesus Caballero was charged at 4:25 p.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 200 block of West Mathews Street.
Police were dispatched to a criminal damage call at 4:30 p.m. while in the 1300 block of North Main Street, where a 2010 Chevy reportedly sustained $500in damage.
At 4:59 p.m. Alma Ignacia Alvardo-Avila was charged with controlled substances; possession prohibited while at a 500 block of East Albuquerque Street location.
Lilly May Mohr was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 200 block of East Albuquerque Street.
Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of North Kentucky Avenue at 6:19 p.m. in reference to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle where a 2018 Dodge pickup truck was reported stolen.
Jeffrey Chacon was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 500 block of East Fourth Street at 8:16 p.m.
Aug. 16
At 12:11 a.m. Joe Daniel Serna was charged with shoplifting while in the 2500 block of North Main Street.
Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Lea Avenue at 2 a.m. in response to a criminal damage call, where a door reportedly sustained $600 in damage.
A larceny of a bicycle was reported at 3:11 a.m. in the 1500 block of Sunset Avenue. A $150 quadricycle was reported stolen.
Isai Altamirano was charged with larceny at 4:15 a.m. while in the 2500 block of South Sunset Avenue.
Sheryl Marie Sumrow was charged with larceny at 1:56 p.m. while in the 4500 block of North Main Street.
Jonathan Raymond Young was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited at 2:33 p.m. while in the 200 block of Abnaki Road.
Carlos Rueben Olivares was charged at 5:30 p.m. with theft of a credit card while at the Chaves County Detention Center at 3701 South Atkinson Avenue.
Mercedes Danielle Lopez was charged at 5:46 p.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 900 block of Escalante Road.
Donald Ray Doines was charged at 6:13 p.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 1200 block of East Alameda Street.
Celina Celeste Dominguez was charged with burglary at 7:25 p.m. while at a Zero block of South Lansing Road.
Jesus Guadalupe Renteria was charged on Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. while in the 100 block of Poe Street.
Aug. 17
Adrian Ibarra was charged at 1 p.m. with trafficking controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 1400 block of Poplar Avenue.
At 1:25 p.m., Barbara Osbourne was charged with resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer and trafficking controlled substances while in the 4900 block of Christian Avenue.
Daniel Fuentes was charged with trafficking controlled substances, at 5:29 p.m. while in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
Some $149.45 of items were reported stolen at 5:33 p.m. from a 1200 block South Main Street business.
Shampane Baca was charged at 5:33 p.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 1700 block of West Second Street.
Theresa Garcia was charged at 6:35 p.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited while at a 2300 Shartelle Avenue location.
While in the 1600 block of North Main Street at 6:44 p.m. Anthony Michael Cloud was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited.
Nehemiah Ray Horton was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited while at a 500 block of East Albuquerque Street address at 7:46 p.m.
Jose Manuel Santillan was in the 200 block of East Deming Street at 7:53 p.m. He was charged with larceny, failure to appear and controlled substance possession prohibited.
Rebecca Delores Pena was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited at 8:06 p.m. while in the 500 block of East Second Street.
Edward Patrick Gustamantes was charged with false imprisonment at 9:53 p.m. while at a 100 block of East Church Street address.