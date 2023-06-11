The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Police responded to a shooting at an occupied home or dwelling on June 6 at 10:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Reed Street. A building reportedly sustained $1,000 in damage.
Arrests/citations
Serena Ann Montoya was charged with larceny on June 2 at 6:24 p.m. while at a 3100 block of South Lea Avenue location.
Daniel Ray Marrujo on June 3 at 11:13 p.m. was charged with robbery while at a 500 block of North McGaffey Street location.
Arthur Joshua Mariscal was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating drugs or liquor while in the 3200 block of Chiquita Lane June 3 at 11:34 p.m.
Todd Vallejos was charged June 4 at 10:41 a.m. with criminal damage to property while in the 1100 block of West Fourth Street address.
Bronson Clark Lee was charged with criminal damage to property on June 5 at 12:04 a.m. while in the 600 block of South Missouri Avenue. A $1,001 window was reported damaged.
Timothy Ray Gavi June 5 at 12:50 a.m. was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 5000 block of West Brasher Road.
Raymond Ward was charged June 5 at 2:33 a.m. with breaking and entering while in the 500 block of East Bland Street.
Robert Rodriguez was charged June 6 at 12:53 p.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited while at an 1800 block of North Garden Avenue.
Toni Vallejos was charged with shoplifting June 6 at 3:26 p.m. while in the 400 block of North Richardson Avenue.
Corey Adam Deck was charged June 6 at 7:06 p.m. with shoplifting and burglary while at a 400 block of East 23rd Street address. He was later charged with assault upon a peace officer and two counts of criminal damage to property while at the Roswell Police Station at 128 West Second Street.
Kayla Ann Kay McLellan on June 6 at 9:10 p.m. was charged with shoplifting while at a 3000 block of Catalina Drive address.
Jaime Ontiveros-Nieto was charged with burglary June 7 at 4:30 p.m. while at a 3700 block of South Atkinson Avenue location.
Dominic Marcello Montano was charged June 8 at 7:25 a.m. with burglary while at the Roswell Police Station at 128 West Second Street.
Edward Gene Boyd was charged with larceny June 8 at 5:52 p.m. while at a 1700 block of West Second Street location.
Arson/criminal damage calls
Police were dispatched to a 1900 block of West Second Street address June 2 at 6 p.m. about a criminal damage call. A $500 window pane was reportedly damaged.
Officers responded to a criminal damage and larceny from a motor vehicle call June 4 at 7 a.m. at a Zero block of Holloman Place address. A $700 camera, a $1,200 control panel, and a $1,722 TV were all reported damaged. A $5 wallet was reported stolen.
On June 4 at 10:07 a.m., police were sent to a 1700 block of West Second Street business about a criminal damage call. Two glass doors reportedly sustained $2,000 in damage, while two windows sustained $2,500 in damage.
A $1,001 window was reported damaged June 5 at 12:04 a.m. at a 600 block of South Missouri Avenue address.
Police responded to a criminal damage call at Eastern New Mexico University Roswell on June 5 at 8:08 a.m. Six windows reportedly sustained a combined total of $6,000 in damage, and a wall sustained $1,000 in damage.
A 2011 Ford was reportedly burned in a fire June 6 at 3:02 a.m. at a 400 block of West Albuquerque Street address.
Officers were dispatched June 6 at 2:16 a.m. to a criminal damage call in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue. A shed side panel reportedly sustained $100 in damage, and a $50 lock was reportedly damaged.
Police responded to a criminal damage call June 6 at 6:35 a.m. in the 600 block of South Kentucky Avenue. A $500 window on a Honda Accord was reportedly damaged.
Some $500 in vehicle accessories were reported damaged June 6 at 9:35 a.m. at a 200 block of Union Avenue residence.
At the Roswell Police Station at 128 West Second St officers responded to a criminal damage call June 7 at 12:46 a.m. Some $500 in damage was reported at the station.
On June 7 at 4:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Nevada Avenue about a criminal damage call. A $2,000 window was reported damaged.
Police were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 600 block of Orange Street June 7 at 8:56 p.m. A $1200 iPhone 14 was reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched June 8 at 12:23 a.m. to a criminal damage call in the 1200 block of Amherst Drive. A gray Camaro and a White Ford Mustang each reportedly sustained $100 in damages.
Larcenies/thefts
A $200 bicycle was reported stolen June 3 at 2 p.m. from a 2400 South Sunset Avenue address.
On June 3 at 3:20 p.m., a $200 toolbox was reported stolen from a 400 block of East Fourth Street location.
A $1,000 trailer was reported stolen June 3 at 4:52 p.m. from a 200 block of East Second Street address.
Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Mescalero Road on June 4 at 1:29 a.m. following a report of an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
A 2017 Toyota Camry was reported stolen on June 4 at 11 p.m. from a 3000 block of Encanto Drive address.
Police were dispatched June 5 at 1:38 a.m. to a larceny call at a 600 block of East Reed Street address. A $249 pistol was reported stolen.
The following items were reported stolen during a June 5 shoplifting at 4:02 p.m. at a 100 block of First Street business: a $20 pen flashlight, a pair of $19 pliers, a $192 polisher, a $45 set of five blades, a $3 nut driver set and a $21 pair of pliers.
Police were dispatched to the 700 block of South Ohio Avenue on June 6 at 12:50 a.m. in response to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. A 2001 Ford Ranger pickup truck was reported stolen.
A $200 light-up moon display was reported stolen on June 6 at 2:29 a.m. from a 200 block of South Missouri Avenue location.
On June 7 at 8:23 a.m., a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck was reported stolen from a 500 block of Mission Arch Drive address.