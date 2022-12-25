The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Police responded Dec. 22 at 4:54 p.m. to a criminal damage and larceny from a motor vehicle call in the 2000 block of North Louisiana Avenue. The window and paneling of a truck reportedly sustained $2,000 in damage while a truck door reportedly sustained $300 in damage and clothes with a combined value of $2,000 were reported damaged. Also, a tablet and a GPS, each valued at $100, were reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Marcos Antonio Carrasco was charged with reckless driving Dec. 16 at 5:53 p.m. in the 3000 block of Futura Drive.
Robert Espinoza Gutierrez, Karl Affsprung and Javier Marquez were each charged with drinking in public on Dec. 17 at 10:50 a.m. while in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Andrews Olivas on Dec. 18 at 6 a.m. was charged with criminal damage to property while at the Roswell Police Department.
Savanna Maeceline Kuehn was charged with Larceny Dec. 18 at 1:05 p.m. while in the 4500 block of North Main Street.
Alyza Monique Montanao was charged Dec. 19 at 3:40 p.m. with criminal damage to the property of a household member while at a 800 block of East Albuquerque Street address.
Antonio Guarado was charged Dec. 19 at 9:02 p.m. with burglary at a 2800 block of West Bland Street.
Jorge Alberto Grajeda was charged Dec. 22 at 7:50 p.m. with reckless driving while in the 600 block of North Richardson Avenue.
Arsons/criminal damages
Police responded to a criminal damage call Dec. 16 at 11:16 a.m. in the 500 block of North Missouri Avenue. A Nissan vehicle reportedly sustained $400 in damage.
At 9:21 a.m. on Dec. 17 a vehicle reportedly sustained $330 in damage while at a 3400 block of Flint Avenue address.
On Dec. 17 at 10:55 a.m. police responded to a criminal damage call in the 900 block of East College Boulevard. A vehicle reportedly sustained $950 in damage.
Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Country Club Road Dec. 18 at 11:04 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. A vehicle reportedly sustained $344 in damage.
The windshield on a 2005 Chevy reportedly sustained $300 in damage on Dec. 20 at 4:52 p.m. while at a 900 block of West Summit Street location.
Officers were dispatched to the Zero block of South Wildy Drive Dec. 22 at 9:03 a.m. A 1996 Jeep Cherokee reportedly sustained $450 in damage.
On Dec. 22 at 9:49 a.m. police responded to a criminal damage call 700 block of West Hendricks Street. A 1993 Mercury vehicle reportedly sustained $250 in damage.
Larcenies/thefts
Officers were dispatched Dec. 16 at 5:07 p.m. to the 300 block of Broken Arrow Road in reference to a report of wire fraud. Cash in the amount of $1,400 was reported stolen.
A $200 television was reported stolen from a 1600 block of West Hendricks Street Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of North Main Street Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. in reference to a reported shoplifting. A $180 pair of Shaq Attaq Superman sneakers were reported stolen.
The following items were reported stolen Dec. 17 at 7:23 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street location: a $598 party box speaker and a $23.68 bow.
On Dec. 20 at 7:10 a.m. $86 in cash and a $35 blue tooth speaker were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.
Police responded Dec. 21 at 10:13 a.m. to an embezzlement call at a 700 block of South Main Street address. Cash in the amount of $200 was reported stolen.
Dec. 22 at 10:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of North Main Street in reference to an embezzlement call. Cash in the amount of $800 was reported stolen.
At 1:42 p.m. on Dec. 22. police responded to a shoplifting call at a 4500 block of North Main Street location. Items with a combined value of $114.83 were reported stolen.
Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Emerald Drive on Dec. 22 at 4:14 p.m. in reference to a larceny of a bicycle. A $100 Mongoose bicycle was reported stolen.
Officers responded Dec. 22 at 10:37 p.m. to a larceny shoplifting call in the 4500 block of North Main Street. A $169.43 battery jumper was reported stolen.