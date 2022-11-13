The following public records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdc2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Police responded to a burglary call on Nov. 6 at 4:46 a.m. in the zero block of Jerry Smith Circle. Cash in the amount of $125 and a $100 cash register were reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Emma Marie Alvarado was charged Nov. 5 at 3:15 p.m. with possession, delivery or manufacture of drug paraphernalia while in the 400 block of West Deming Street.
Cody Allen Brown was charged with shoplifting Nov. 7 at 5:58 a.m. while in the 600 block of West College Boulevard.
Elijah Seth Green was charged with criminal damage to property of a household member Nov. 7 at 9:25 a.m. while at a 300 block of East Lewis Street location.
Todd Vallejos was charged with criminal damage to property Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m. while in the 3000 block of Bandolina Avenue.
Gabriel Reynaga was charged Nov. 7 at 8:20 p.m. with driving while under the influence of liquor or intoxicating drugs while in the 1500 block of North Atkinson Avenue.
Travis Wade Ramey was charged Nov. 8 at 9:06 a.m with controlled substances, possession prohibited, while in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue.
Kristina Renee Castillo was charged Nov. 9 at 1:22 p.m. with shoplifting from a 1900 block of South Main Street location.
Arsons/criminal damages
On Nov. 4 at 1:19 a.m., police responded to an attempted burglary and criminal damage call in the 900 block of Pecan Drive. A $500 door frame was reported damaged.
Police were dispatched to an 1100 block of South Main Street address Nov. 4 at 8:22 a.m. in reference to a report of graffiti. A wall reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
Officers responded Nov. 4 at 10:25 a.m. to a criminal damage call in the 2200 block of South Sunset Avenue. A 1971 Buick reportedly sustained $750 in damages.
On Nov. 6 at 4:25 p.m., police responded to a criminal damage call in the 2500 block of Orchard Avenue. A $300 back door was damaged and a structure reportedly sustained $200 in damage.
A $200 door bell camera was reported damaged Nov. 7 at 8:04 a.m. at a 300 block Oakwood Drive address.
At 9:53 a.m. on Nov. 8, police responded to a graffiti incident at a 2700 block of North Main Street address. A wall reportedly sustained $1,500 in damage.
Larcenies/thefts
On Nov. 4 at 7:51 a.m., a $200 chain link fence was reported stolen from a 100 block of South Washington Avenue address.
Officers responded to a vehicle burglary call Nov. 4 at 8:37 a.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street. A $500 GPS was reported stolen.
A $500 firearm was reported stolen Nov. 4 at 12:10 p.m. from a 1100 Brown Street location.
On Nov. 4 at 2:37 p.m., officers at the Roswell Police Department received a report of a wire fraud with $440 reported stolen.
Police responded Nov. 4 at 3:37 p.m. to a report of a burglary at a zero block of Determan Lane address. A $5 bag of items, a $10 lamp, a $120 tool box, a $100 trunk and a $50 stereo speaker were reported stolen.
A $300 9 mm pistol was reported stolen Nov. 4 at 11:41 p.m. from an 1100 block of West Second Street address.
Officers were dispatched to the zero block of East Street on Nov. 6 at 2:22 p.m. in reference to a burglary call. Four nail guns with a combined value of $600 were reported stolen.
On Nov. 6 at 4:41 p.m., police responded to a burglary in the 300 block of Hammond Street. A $300 mountain bike and a $200 air-conditioning unit were reported stolen.
Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Frazier Street Nov. 6 at 11:08 p.m. in reference to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. A 1973 Ford F-100 pickup truck was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of North Kentucky Avenue on Nov. 7 at 9:09 p.m. in reference to a report of a larceny from buildings. Cash totaling about $209 was reported stolen.
A $1,000 iPhone was reported stolen Nov. 8 at 3:56 p.m. from a 1500 block of Adams Avenue address.
Cash in the amount of $427 was reported stolen Nov. 8 at 8:57 a.m. from a zero block of Oak Drive address.
Police responded Nov. 8 at 12:58 p.m. to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle from a 400 block of East 23rd Street location. A 2005 Honda Sportster motorcycle was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Greenwood Avenue Nov. 8 at 3:04 p.m. in reference to a incident of wire fraud, in which $600 was reported stolen.
At 12:28 p.m. on Nov. 10, police responded to a larceny shoplifting call at a 1400 block of South Main Street address. Some $690 of alcohol was reported stolen.