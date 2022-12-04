The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or citied are presumed innocent.
Officers responded to a larceny call Nov. 26 at 12:10 a.m. at a 500 block of West 11th Street location. A $150 fire pit was reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Jose Martinez was charged Nov. 26 at 12:29 a.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1000 block of Monterey Drive.
On Nov. 27 at 1:34 p.m. Cassandra Marquez was charged with failure to appear and larceny shoplifting after reportedly taking $112 in makeup from a 1100 block of South Main Street business.
Cornelius Baker was charged with larceny shoplifting Nov. 28 at 6:06 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street address. A $5.50 hooded sweatshirt and $170.93 in food items were reported stolen.
Luiz Angel Duran-Lopez on Nov.30 at 5:12 p.m. was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 400 block of West Country Club Road.
Christopher James Lopez was charged Dec. 1 at 9:52 p.m. with controlled substances possession prohibited while in the 2100 block of South Richardson Avenue.
Arson/criminal damage
On Nov. 26 at 5:26 p.m. officers responded to a criminal damage call in the 300 block of East Bland Street. A $500 front windshield on a vehicle was reported damaged.
Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of East 1st Street Nov. 27 at 1:06 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. A fence reportedly sustained $400 in damage.
At 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 28 officers responded to a criminal damage call at a 1600 block of North Union Avenue location. A $50 electrical cord and $800 in tires were reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East College Boulevard Nov. 28 at 8:25 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. An outdoor restroom was reported to have sustained $100 in damage.
Larcenies/thefts
A 2013 Dodge Challenger was reported stolen from the 700 block of Garden Place Nov. 25 at 9:30 a.m.
At 6:35 p.m. on Nov. 26 a $120 bicycle was reported stolen from a 2700 block of North Main Street address.
Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of North Main Street Nov. 26 at 7:44 p.m. in reference to a larceny of motor vehicle parts. Vehicle keys valued at $500 were reported stolen.
Police responded to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call at a 2000 South Sunset Avenue location on Nov. 26 at 10:01 a.m. A $6,000 motorcycle was reported stolen.
A $40,000 Toyota Avalon was reported stolen Nov. 27 at 9:57 a.m. from a 600 block of West Alameda Street address.
Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Hendricks Street Nov. 27 at 8:06 p.m. in reference to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. A 1999 Ford was reported stolen.
On Nov. 29 at 1:21 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the 500 block of South Spruce Avenue in reference to a report of wire fraud. Cash in the amount of $99 was reportedly stolen.
On Nov. 29 at 4:15 p.m. a $1,000 pistol was reported stolen from a 1400 block of East Hendricks Street location.
Officers were dispatched Nov. 30 at 10:06 a.m. to the 2800 block of North Main Street in reference to a larceny shoplifting call. A $69.99 red lithium battery; a $119.99 saw and a $169.99 drill bit were reported stolen.
Police responded to a report of credit card fraud Nov. 30 at 4:35 p.m. at a 4500 block of North Main Street location. Money in the amount of $637 was reported stolen.
Cash in the amount of $272.48 was reported stolen Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. from an 1800 block of East Country Club Road address.
At 8:04 a.m. on Dec. 1 police responded to a burglary call in the 2400 block of Mesa Avenue. A $600 TV and $1,000 Playstation 5 was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to an 1800 block of North Sycamore Avenue location Dec. 1 at 10:29 a.m in response to a larceny call. Two propane tanks valued at $450 were reported stolen.
Copper wire valued at $400 was reported stolen Dec. 1 at 12:59 p.m. from a 1400 block of West Country Club Road address.