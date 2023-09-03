The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
On Friday, Sept. 1, at 3:33 a.m. officers were dispatched to the zero block of East Wells Street in reference to a robbery. A $270 firearm was reportedly stolen.
Friday, Aug. 25
12:01 a.m. — Kenneth Lee Tabor was charged with breaking and entering at a 1600 block of South Union Avenue location.
12:15 p.m. — Police responded to a larceny of a bicycle call in the 1100 block of South Main Street. A $200 bicycle was reported stolen.
12:21 p.m. — A $113 air conditioning unit was reported stolen from a Zero block of G Street business.
12:43 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of North Main Street in response to a criminal damage call. A vehicle window reportedly sustained $2,000 in damage.
2:49 p.m. — Vehicle windows were reported to have sustained $1,000 in damage while at a 1600 block of South Elm Avenue location.
10:50 p.m. — Juan Renee Anaya was charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle while at a 1600 block of West Second Street address.
Saturday, Aug. 26
12:41 a.m. — Police charged Regino Valenzuela Menendez with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while at a 1700 block of West College Boulevard Avenue location.
2:16 a.m. — A front door on a 100 block of Walnut Street business reportedly sustained $500 in damage.
7:56 a.m. — A door reportedly sustained $200 in damage during a criminal damage call at a 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue address.
8:33 a.m. — Officers responded to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call at a 400 block of East 23rd Street location. A 2015 Lincoln was reported stolen.
4:20 p.m. — Laquita Jean Pierce was charged with shoplifting while at a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
5:30 p.m. — Ana Isabel Soltero was at a 400 block of South Ohio Avenue when they were charged with controlled substances; possession prohibited.
7:29 p.m. — An estimated $109 in merchandise was reported stolen from a 4500 block of North Main Street address.
Sunday, Aug. 27
1:58 a.m. — Police charged Christopher Ethan Alvarez with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while at a 1000 block of East McGaffey Street address.
1:58 a.m. — Christopher Ethan Alvarez was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, while at a 1000 block of East McGaffey Street address.
4:04 p.m. — Some $400 in cash was reported stolen from a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
5:54 p.m. — Some $123 in merchandise was reported stolen from a 900 block of West Second Street business during a reported shoplifting.
11:50 p.m. — Jose Ignacio Saenz-Santos was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs at a 100 block of West 19th Street location.
Monday, Aug. 28
11:01 a.m. — A $150 vacuum was reported stolen during a burglary of a 300 block of East Albuquerque Street residence.
2:26 p.m. — The following items were reported stolen from a 3500 block of North Main Street location: a $20 gun magazine, $10 in ammunition, and a $400 Bersa Thunder .380 handgun.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Midnight — Officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call at a 1500 block of Monroe Avenue address. Vehicle brakes reportedly sustained $50 in damage. An air conditioning line and a spare tire each sustained damage of $220 and $350 respectively.
2:54 a.m. — A 2007 Ford vehicle was reported stolen from a 1600 block of West Summit Street address.
3:26 a.m. — Police responded to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle from a 500 block of West Burkett Street. Martin Alvarado-Gonzales was charged with the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
7:24 p.m. — Officers responded to a criminal damage call at a 500 block of East Tilden Street. The rear windshield of a vehicle reportedly sustained $300 in damage.
9:34 p.m. — Brent Robert Dale Stephan was charged with burglary at a 900 block of West Alameda Street location.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
11 a.m. — A $100 walker was reported stolen from a 1600 block of South Sunset Avenue location
2:18 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 1700 block of Pontiac Drive. A door window reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
8:46 p.m. — A 2016 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was reported stolen from a 2900 block of North Elm Avenue address.
11:23 p.m. — Michael Eric Robinson was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 1900 block of South East Main Street.
Thursday, Aug. 31
6:36 a.m. — Alexis Orta was charged with shoplifting while at a 2500 block of North Main Street location.
11:25 a.m. — Police responded to a larceny and criminal damage call in the 100 block of Ballard Street. A 2007 Hyundai reportedly sustained $270 in damage. A $100 cellphone was reported stolen.