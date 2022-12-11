The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Police were dispatched Dec. 5 at 8:52 a.m. to a larceny and criminal damage call in the 500 block of West Alameda Street. A $200 gold watch; 12 gold quarters with a combined value of $1,200 and a $600 iPhone were reported stolen. A $350 TV was also reported damaged.
Arrests/citations
Liberty Ann Hampton was charged Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m. with breaking and entering at a 1000 block West Hendricks Street address.
Tomas Vincent Aguilar-Sanchez was charged Dec. 2 at 4:22 p.m. with shoplifting from a 500 block of North Main Street location.
Amanda Beth Banda was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs at 7:38 a.m. on Dec. 4 while in the area of North Washington Avenue.
Sonya Linda Lujan and Tomas Vincent Aguilar-Sanchez were charged on Dec. 5 at 1:34 a.m. with burglary at a 1200 block of West McGaffey Street address.
Albert Anthony Delgado was charged with burglary on Dec. 6 at 5:39 p.m. while in the 2700 block South Lea Avenue.
David Estrada was charged with shoplifting Dec. 7 at 1 a.m. from a 200 block of East Bland Street address.
Eric Kyle Shangraw was charged with shoplifting from a 600 block of South Main Street address Dec. 7 at 8:15 a.m.
Arsons/criminal damages
Officers were dispatched Dec. 2 at 5:23 p.m. to the 700 block of East 3rd Street in reference to a criminal damage call. A $100 window was reported damaged.
Police responded to a criminal damage call Dec. 2 at 7:22 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Summit Avenue. A $150 door frame was reported damaged.
A 1986 Oldsmobile reportedly sustained $2,000 in damage Dec. 3 at 5:56 p.m. while in the 500 block of South Lea Avenue.
On Dec. 4 at 12:16 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at a dwelling or occupied building or from a motor vehicle in the Zero block of Morningside Drive. A house reportedly sustained $200 in damage.
At 10:28 a.m. on Dec. 6 a $450 windshield on a 2012 Toyota Highlander was reported damaged at a 300 block of West Country Club Road location.
Police responded to a criminal damage call Dec. 7 at 7:28 a.m. at a 200 block of West 2nd Street address. A $2,000 window was reported damaged.
Larcenies/thefts
Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Lewis Street on Dec. 2 at 10:28 a.m. in response to a report of a wire fraud. Some $347 was reported stolen.
On Dec. 2 at 1:34 p.m. police were dispatched to the 2800 block of West 2nd Street in reference to a vehicle burglary. A $340 gas-powered weed eater; a $175 tool box with tools; a $100 bucket with tools, a $60 Cobra Power inverter and a $350 power tool zip up back were all reported stolen.
At 3:39 p.m. on Dec. 2 police responded to a larceny shoplifting call at a 4500 block of North Main Street location. A $149.90 sleeping bag and a $23 backpack were each reported stolen.
Police were dispatched to a 4500 block of North Main Street address Dec. 3 at 12:24 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting. Two $24 hooded sweaters; two $9 t-shirts; a $12 men's shirt; and a $24 Christmas sweater were reported stolen.
Authorities responded Dec. 4 at 9:15 p.m. to a vehicle burglary in the 900 block of Peach Street. Two socket sets with a combined value of $1,050 and an assortment of tools with a combined value of $450 were reported stolen.
On Dec. 5 at 12:28 p.m. a 2002 Toyota Tacoma was reported stolen from a 1400 block of South Union Avenue address.
Police responded to a shoplifting call Dec. 5 at 2:47 p.m. at a 4500 block of North Main Street address after $257.55 were reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched Dec. 6 at 2:04 a.m. to the 400 block of West 2nd Street in reference to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. A 2017 Chevy Silverado was reported stolen.
A $500 motorized wheelchair was reported stolen from a 300 block of Birch Avenue address Dec. 6 at 1:20 p.m.
At 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 7 police were dispatched to a larceny call in the 800 block of Agate Road. The following items were reported stolen: a $19.98 pair of volleyball socks, an $80 pair of shoes and $22.60 in Christmas cards.
On Dec. 7 at 8:06 p.m. authorities responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 500 block of East 2nd Street. A $300 iPhone and a a $40 pocket knife were reported stolen.