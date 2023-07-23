The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested are presumed innocent.
Police responded to a larceny shoplifting at a 1300 block of East Country Club Road on July 19 at 2:25 p.m. A $1,000 24-karat spatula was reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Prestin Tyler Chick was charged with cruelty to animals on July 14 at 8:16 p.m. while at a 500 block of Sycamore Avenue address.
Felipe Cordero was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while at a 50 block of McDonald Place address on July 15 at 11:10 p.m.
Miguel Jaramillo Romero on July 16 at 8:53 p.m. was charged with criminal damage to property of a household member while in the 1600 block of East Bland Street.
Zachary T. Artrip was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business on July 16 at 9:41 p.m.
David Grant Patton was charged with larceny while at a 3100 block of North Richardson Avenue address at 4:44 p.m. on July 17.
Jericho Stephen Ortega was charged on July 17 at 6:41 p.m. with shoplifting while at a 1500 block of North Garden Avenue location.
David Gumaro Estrada was charged with forgery July 18 at 11:17 a.m. while at a 300 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue address.
Jimmy James Galvin was charged July 18 at 10:03 p.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 1000 block of West Summit Street.
Louis Lopez Torrez-Salcido was charged with larceny shoplifting on July 19 at 3:15 p.m. while at a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Izabell Marie Marquez was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle on July 20 at 3:49 a.m. while at a 500 block of South Beech Ave location.
Marshall Kenneth Graves was charged on July 20 at 5:07 p.m. with larceny while in the 300 block of Mission Arch Drive.
Nydia Bright Gomez was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 100 block of East Fifth Street on July 20 at 10 p.m.
Antonio Junior Martinez was charged on July 20 at 10:22 p.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member, deprivation while in the 2100 block of Clover Lane.
Arson/criminal damage calls
Police responded to a criminal damage call on July 14 at 3:18 a.m. at a 600 block of East Alameda Street address. Two windows with a combined value of $500 were reported damaged.
Police responded to a criminal damage call on July 15 at 9:59 a.m. in the 300 block of North Main Street. A $500 window was reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched to an 1800 block of Cambridge Avenue address on July 16 at 3:15 a.m. in regards to a shooting at a dwelling or occupied building. A 2015 Toyota Tacoma sustained $400 and a 2017 Chevy $1,500 in damage. A glass storm door sustained $270, a wooden door $200 in damage, a window $300 in damage and an exterior of a residence $600 in damage.
On July 16 at 8:26 a.m. a $50 water spigot and $200 picket fence were reported damaged at a 100 block of West Wildy Street address. Two cameras valued at $220 were also reported stolen.
At 5:31 p.m. on July 16, police responded to a criminal damage call at a 1600 block of East Bland Street address where a window reportedly sustained $400 in damage.
Police were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue on July 19 at 12:22 a.m. A door frame reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
On July 19 at 6 a.m. a $6,000 double window pane and a $4,000 glass door were reported damaged at a 2500 block of North Main Street business.
A 2020 Acura reportedly sustained $200 in damage on July 19 at 8:08 a.m. while in the 600 block of Tierra Berrenda Drive.
Larcenies/thefts
A vehicle burglary was reported on July 15 at 6:21 a.m. at a Zero block of EC Tucker Court location. A $500 laptop was reported stolen.
Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South Wyoming Avenue on July 15 at 4:10 p.m. A wheel and tire, with a combined value of $500, were reported stolen.
On July 16 at 6:20 a.m. a 2009 Honda Civic was reported stolen from a Zero block of First Street address.
The following items were reported stolen on July 16 at 10:02 a.m. during a burglary of a 700 block of Apple Street location: $50 of Roybi drills; $50 of Roybi batteries; $500 of batteries; a $100 roll of copper; a $200 BB air rifle and a $100 air pistol.
On July 16 at 8:08 p.m., a shoplifting was reported at a 1700 block of West Second Street business. Some $205 in items were reported stolen.
Some $104 in food and clothing were reported stolen from a 4500 block of North Main Street business on July 16 at 8:27 p.m.
A 1997 Ford was reported stolen from a 400 block of East Fourth Street location on July 17 at 3:15 a.m.
On July 17 at 12:43 p.m. some $500 in chain link fencing was reported stolen from a 1700 block of Southeast Main Street address.
Police responded to a larceny from a 100 block of South Union Avenue address at 9:53 a.m. on July 17. An $800 mask was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched July 17 at 5:57 p.m. to a 2400 block of North Virginia Avenue address after a 2014 Chevy Equinox was reported stolen.
The following items were reported stolen from a 2900 block of West Fourth Street address at 1:33 a.m. on July 18: a $200 pair of earbuds, a $109 camping tent and a pair of $232 headphones.
Police were dispatched to a vehicle burglary in the 2100 block of North Garden Avenue on July 18 at 10:54 a.m. A 2009 Dodge Ram was reported stolen.
A 2017 Dodge was reported stolen from a 400 block of South Richardson Avenue address on July 19 at 5:57 p.m.
On July 20 at 2:02 a.m. a 2005 Cadillac was reported stolen from a 500 block of East Second Street address.